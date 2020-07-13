All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Cameron South Park.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Cameron South Park

6316 Cameron Forest Ln · (704) 452-4121
Location

6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6417-6417-1C · Avail. Oct 8

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 6424-6424-1C · Avail. Nov 9

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 6409-6409-2C · Avail. Aug 9

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6516-6516-2D · Avail. now

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 6340-6340-2D · Avail. Aug 8

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 6324-6324-2F · Avail. Oct 8

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cameron South Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to Cameron South Park. Located in the heart of South Park, one of Charlotte, North Carolinas most prestigious neighborhoods, Cameron South Park provides an unsurpassed standard of excellence and comfort. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer carefully designed and spacious floor plans, featuring over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms, separate dining areas, private decks with spectacular views and gourmet kitchens.\n\nCameron South Park Apartments are conveniently situated within close proximity to the areas most significant employers, including Bank of America, Lowes, Duke Energy, Nucor Steel and Family Dollar Headquarters. Commuting to downtown Charlotte is an easy 20-minute drive. Our community is situated just ten minutes from I-77 and four miles from the Tyvola Light Rail Station. Quail Hollow Country Club, South Park Mall and fine dining are all nearby, and the Harris YMCA is next door.\n\nAn address at Cameron South Park also places you near some of the areas finest schools, including Beverly Woods Elementary, Carmel Middle School and South Mecklenburg High School in the acclaimed Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 -15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: call for more details
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee per applicant over 18
Additional: $4/mo pest control, $20/mo trash fee, Renter's Insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 first pet; $150 second pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No breed restrictions or weight limits
Parking Details: First Come First Serve, No Pass Needed; $95/month per garage.
Storage Details: Garage available for rent for cars or storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cameron South Park have any available units?
Cameron South Park has 25 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Cameron South Park have?
Some of Cameron South Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cameron South Park currently offering any rent specials?
Cameron South Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cameron South Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Cameron South Park is pet friendly.
Does Cameron South Park offer parking?
Yes, Cameron South Park offers parking.
Does Cameron South Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cameron South Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cameron South Park have a pool?
Yes, Cameron South Park has a pool.
Does Cameron South Park have accessible units?
Yes, Cameron South Park has accessible units.
Does Cameron South Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cameron South Park has units with dishwashers.
