Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to Cameron South Park. Located in the heart of South Park, one of Charlotte, North Carolinas most prestigious neighborhoods, Cameron South Park provides an unsurpassed standard of excellence and comfort. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer carefully designed and spacious floor plans, featuring over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms, separate dining areas, private decks with spectacular views and gourmet kitchens.



Cameron South Park Apartments are conveniently situated within close proximity to the areas most significant employers, including Bank of America, Lowes, Duke Energy, Nucor Steel and Family Dollar Headquarters. Commuting to downtown Charlotte is an easy 20-minute drive. Our community is situated just ten minutes from I-77 and four miles from the Tyvola Light Rail Station. Quail Hollow Country Club, South Park Mall and fine dining are all nearby, and the Harris YMCA is next door.



An address at Cameron South Park also places you near some of the areas finest schools, including Beverly Woods Elementary, Carmel Middle School and South Mecklenburg High School in the acclaimed Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.