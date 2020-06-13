/
tega cay
236 Apartments for rent in Tega Cay, SC📍
East Tega Cay
16 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
27041 Tidal Way
27041 Tidal Way, Tega Cay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute 2 Story House Located in Tega Cay, SC off of Catamaran Drive, 2 Bedrooms (Upstairs), 1.
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
9055 Windjammer Drive
9055 Windjammer Drive, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located in Tega Cay off Windjammer Drive in Tega Cay, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace & Wet Bar, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
16161 Tana Tea Circle
16161 Tana Tea Drive, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
***NEW paint and NEW flooring throughout the home*** Large and Open Galley Style Kitchen with Dinette that opens to a Large Sunken Living Room/Dining Room combination with Wood Burning Fireplace and wet bar. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet.
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Tega Cay
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2603 sqft
Beautiful 2-Story 4br/2.5bth Home in Well Ridge Ft. Mill - Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC.
Baxter
1 Unit Available
1098 Drayton Court
1098 Drayton Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1827 sqft
Luxury Corporate Rental in the heart of Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC. 3 Beds/3.5 Baths/2-Car Garage/All Utilities & HOA included/Fully furnished.
Waterstone
1 Unit Available
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
End Unit, Granite Counters, Hardwoods on main floor, Stainless Appliances, Fireplace, recent Range, Microwave, one Car Garage with automatic opener.
1 Unit Available
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Results within 5 miles of Tega Cay
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
4 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tega Cay rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Tega Cay area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tega Cay from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.
