Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging concierge elevator gym green community parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest suite cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

A boutique-style apartment community in SouthPark. Experience the life of SouthPark's hidden gem, featuring studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. It's more than just an address in SouthPark. It's a way to experience Charlotte the way it's meant to be: tucked under beautiful wooded shade, walking distance to some of Charlotte's best shopping and dining and full of all the resort style amenities one could want. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at MEZZO1 as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In Orientation, and throughout your residency with customized services such as special package delivery or Home Enrichment Services. Short on time or new to the area? We cater to your schedule through flexible hours and concierge services to find whatever you need.