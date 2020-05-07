436 New Bern Station Court

Amenities
Upscale 1 bedroom 1 bath. First floor unit. Walk to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and light rail on the corner. Bike & walking path in rear of complex. SIMPLE,CONTEMPORARY,MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING! Open floor plan Living/Dining combo w/hardwood floors, Kitchen has granite countertops, 10 ft. Ceilings. Spacious Master & walk-in Closet! Master Bath with walk-in shower & great storage. Located at the New Bern Station on South Corridor Light Rail. Only 2 miles to Downtown!
