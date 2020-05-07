All apartments in Charlotte
436 New Bern Station Court
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

436 New Bern Station Court

Location

436 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Upscale 1 bedroom 1 bath. First floor unit. Walk to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and light rail on the corner. Bike & walking path in rear of complex. SIMPLE,CONTEMPORARY,MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING! Open floor plan Living/Dining combo w/hardwood floors, Kitchen has granite countertops, 10 ft. Ceilings. Spacious Master & walk-in Closet! Master Bath with walk-in shower & great storage. Located at the New Bern Station on South Corridor Light Rail. Only 2 miles to Downtown!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/436-new-bern-station-ct-charlotte-nc-28209-usa-unit-107/44ee5683-17c1-4dfc-9638-62d636a00908

(RLNE5464161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 New Bern Station Court have any available units?
436 New Bern Station Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 New Bern Station Court have?
Some of 436 New Bern Station Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 New Bern Station Court currently offering any rent specials?
436 New Bern Station Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 New Bern Station Court pet-friendly?
No, 436 New Bern Station Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 436 New Bern Station Court offer parking?
Yes, 436 New Bern Station Court offers parking.
Does 436 New Bern Station Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 New Bern Station Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 New Bern Station Court have a pool?
No, 436 New Bern Station Court does not have a pool.
Does 436 New Bern Station Court have accessible units?
No, 436 New Bern Station Court does not have accessible units.
Does 436 New Bern Station Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 New Bern Station Court has units with dishwashers.
