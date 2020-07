Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry bike storage business center e-payments green community hot tub

Modern Lofts in the Heart of NoDa



If you are searching for the perfect modern home in the hottest neighborhood in Charlotte, NC, look no further than Highland Mill Lofts. Our one and two bedroom loft-style apartments for rent in NoDa offer spacious living in a unique, industrial setting. Exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and open-concept floor plans create a dynamic backdrop for your modern lifestyle. Resort-style amenities include a saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, and grilling area in the courtyard. At Highland Mill Lofts, you’ll discover funky boutiques, tasty eateries, and artsy shops and galleries right outside your door.