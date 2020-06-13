/
waxhaw
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM
217 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC📍
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
2201 Deer Meadows Dr
2201 Deer Meadows Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
4400 sqft
2201 Deer Meadows Dr Available 07/01/20 Luxury living in Lawson! - This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. gourmet kitchen, luxurious owner retreat, bonus room and much much more. Call to schedule a showing or more information...
1716 Great Road
1716 Great Rd, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2767 sqft
Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring.
4001 Garfield Court
4001 Garfield Court, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2671 sqft
Great 2 story home located on a cul de sac lot with a covered front porch and fenced yard, close to downtown Waxhaw.
1109 Wainscott Drive
1109 Wainscott Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3243 sqft
Spacious home in the desirable Waxhaw subdivision of Lawson. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will not last long! It has beautiful finishes throughout with wood flooring on the main, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and so much more.
2002 Fallondale Road
2002 Fallondale Road, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,275
2867 sqft
Gorgeous home in amenity filled MillBridge! This amazing community features a community house with planned activities, a huge pool pavilion (with lazy river), pocket parks, walking trails and so much more all seconds to downtown Waxhaw.
1024 Pebble Brook Circle
1024 Pebble Brook Circle, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2850 sqft
Gorgeous home for rent in the sought after Millbridge community in Waxhaw. Built in 2018, almost brand new and updated finishes. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms over 2800+ square feet. Updated pictures coming soon.
8304 Fairgreen Avenue
8304 Fairgreen Avenue, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4040 sqft
Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room.
3024 Sewee Lane
3024 Sewee Lane, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,155
3387 sqft
The HOME within a HOME. Unique home with separate living quarters.
1006 Kensley Drive
1006 Kensley Dr, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2511 sqft
Located in Millbridge subdivision, one of Union County's most popular neighborhoods. Fantastic open floor plan features beautiful, dark hardwoods throughout the entire downstairs. Formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace.
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2656 sqft
One year old Craftsman style home in desirable Millbridge, North Carolina Community of the Year 2019! Main Floor Study/Office w/French Doors and Custom Built-ins, Dining Room, Breakfast Area and Family Room w/ gas fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with
8100 Whitehawk Hill Road
8100 Whitehawk Hill Road, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3118 sqft
8100 Whitehawk Hill Road Available 04/10/20 - (RLNE4589527)
6106 Greengate Lane
6106 Greengate Lane, Wesley Chapel, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2700 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME! in Stonegate.
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
9309 Shrewsbury Drive
9309 Shrewsbury Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2837 sqft
9309 Shrewsbury Drive Available 07/01/20 Awesome pet-friendly South Charlotte home on cul-de-sac for lease! - Pet-friendly! Impeccably-clean and well-maintained home with a spacious and open floor plan.
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217
9217 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217 Available 07/01/20 9217 Mcalwaine Preserve...Blakeney Preserve...Avail for July - 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in Blakeney Preserve. 2 car garage unit. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops.
9016 Fairbridge Road
9016 Fairbridge Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1876 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,876 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
10390 Alexander Martin Avenue
10390 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1488 sqft
Desirable Blakeney Greens Townhome for Lease! - Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in popular Blakeney area. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and living room. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Popular Blakeney Preserve Move-In Ready - Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.
505 Deercross Lane
505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2800 sqft
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.
6616 Lyndonville Dr
6616 Lyndonville Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2374 sqft
6616 Lyndonville Dr Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is approximately 2375 square feet and has gas heat and central air.
4474 Huntington Drive
4474 Huntingdon Drive, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2250 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 2 Story Home Cul de sac located in the Belair @ Carolina Lakes Development in Indian Land, Very close to lots of shopping, restaurants! 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.
10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln
10007 Elizabeth Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3018 sqft
Stunning Executive Ballantyne rental home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Waxhaw rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Waxhaw area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Johnson C Smith University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waxhaw from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.
