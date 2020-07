Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga dog grooming area dog park package receiving

Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City. With the new extension of the light rail now reaching into the heart of the city, the area is poised for fantastic transformation and a new wave of exciting growth, including numerous options for dining, retail, and entertainment right outside residents' doorsteps. Verde at McCullough Station gives you luxury living in the fast-growing University City neighborhood and access to the excitement and vibrancy of the city. It's your direct line to incredible living.