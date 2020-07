Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving valet service volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments lobby online portal

Promenade Park features large one-, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upgraded interiors. Featuring all new premium finishes including hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Surround yourself with spacious and beautifully upgraded interiors and an active lifestyle full of amenities. All just steps away from great shopping, dining and entertainment.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.