112 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC

Neighborhoods in Davidson

Hopewell: A popular spot in the suburbs just east of downtown Davidson, Hopewell has larger single-family homes and townhouses. Just a few minutes to either Kannapolis or Mooresville makes this a popular choice for the many employees of various NASCAR racing teams based in the area.

Davidson College: Located just off of Main Street, the college and its surrounding neighborhood are -- not surprisingly -- populated with many professors and college employees. This area is incredibly pedestrian-friendly -- stroll from your home to a quaint downtown coffee shop or have breakfast next to a group of firemen before walking back down the tree-lined street.

Old Davidson: Sometimes called St. Alban's Square, the Old Davidson neighborhood is a newer neighborhood planned to look like it has been a part of the community for decades. With streets named after Southern authors such as O. Henry, William Faulkner and Harper Lee, the community has an off-leash dog park, walking trails, a soccer field and t-ball fields. Townhomes and larger homes can be found within the neighborhood.

Davidson Pointe: Located on the banks of Lake Norman, Davidson Pointe's homes offer great water views. Evenings in the neighborhood are filled with residents playing ball or walking dogs. A walking trail winds along the lake, and there's even a community pool and clubhouse for residents to enjoy.

River Run: On the east side of town, River Run is a sprawling subdivision with several different home levels, a country club and golf course. Play tennis, jog along the sidewalks, or meet neighbors at the clubhouse. The community pool rivals water parks with its lazy river and 27-foot water slides.

Summers Walk: Just south of River Run, the master-planned community strives to fulfill every recreational need of its residents while creating a neo-traditional neighborhood. The pedestrian-friendly streets make it easy to get to know your neighbors. The Bark Park, pool, playgrounds and walking trails add to the tight-knit community feel.