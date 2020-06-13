112 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue, Davidson, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
940 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Davidson, NC offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located minutes away from Lake Norman and I-77 which makes getting around a breeze. This picturesque lakefront community will make you feel right at home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Central Park Circle
1013 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
862 Southwest Dr.
862 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1186 sqft
862 Southwest Dr. Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Condo in Davidson - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom waterfront condo in Davidson. Wet bar in Great Room. Sunset view of Lake Norman. Community has tennis courts, pool and fitness trail.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
917 Shearer Street
917 Shearer Street, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
899 sqft
2 bedroom / 2.5 bath condo within minutes of downtown Davidson. This cozy unit features a gas fireplace, dining area, and kitchen including all appliances. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with their own bathrooms. Perfect for roommates.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
819 Northeast Drive
819 Northeast Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1204 sqft
2-story townhome For Rent within walking and biking distance of Davidson shopping, school and restaurants! Neutral decor throughout and new HVAC installed in 2020! The main level has Entry Hall, Dining Room, Kitchen with stainless appliances and

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 Old Meeting Way
618 Old Meeting Way, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1386 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Wonderful town home in Davidson within walking distance to shopping. This home is perfect! Well appointed with a bright floor plan and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
420 Windward Dr
420 Windward Drive, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1570 sqft
This single-story waterfront home is tucked away on a lot with lush landscaping, and offers beautiful views of Lake Davidson! The open floor plan with great natural light and vaulted ceilings includes a formal dining room, a living room with a

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
726 Southwest Drive
726 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
726 Southwest Drive - Every day really is vacation with the most beautiful views of Lake Norman from your private balcony and master bedroom! Nicely furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Davidson Landing, perfect for easy life at the lake

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
433 Ohenry Avenue
433 O'henry Avenue, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2016 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Clemens Place green in desirable St. Alban's neighborhood.Three Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms with Master Suite on Main level.
Results within 1 mile of Davidson
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Antiquity
30 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR
18418 Torrence Chapel Estates Circle, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR Available 07/18/20 CORNELIUS RANCH 4 BEDROOM/FENCEDYARD - Ranch with 4 bedrooms (one bedroom upstairs) on a nearly 1/2 acre fenced lot, in a terrific neighborhood. Open floor plan, large great room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
19830 North Ferry Street
19830 North Ferry Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1400 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
21140 Cornelius Street
21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. . Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Antiquity
1 Unit Available
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1222 sqft
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and
Results within 5 miles of Davidson
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
25 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
25 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.

Median Rent in Davidson

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Davidson is $879, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,025.
Studio
$794
1 Bed
$879
2 Beds
$1,025
3+ Beds
$1,382
City GuideDavidson
Two student societies on the Davidson College campus used to debate the issues of the day across the quad. One such student was 28th President of the United States Woodrow Wilson, who was a Davidson College student before transferring and eventually graduating from Princeton University in 1879.

Which came first, the town or the college? In charming Davidson, it hardly matters. Not when you're surrounded by plenty of walkable sidewalks, greenery all around and a community that actively works to keep its small-town charm alive and well. Named for local Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General William Lee Davidson, the lakeside town of Davidson was founded in 1837. More than 10,000 residents live in the cozy community just north of picturesque Lake Norman. A turning point for the town was in the late 1880s when neighboring community Cornelius' cotton industry took over. Davidson had to find new ways to keep its economy going since it couldn't keep pace with the manufacturing cities of nearby Cornelius and Mooresville. A diversified economy built largely on the college helped Davidson grow, but in the 1970s the residents and town leaders decided to make permanent changes to purposely limit the town's growth. Today, the result of the concerned citizens' hard work can be seen in the miles of walking trails and greenways that connect neighborhoods. Open spaces of manicured green grass can be seen in front of and between office buildings, a stark contrast from the overgrown cityscape of Charlotte just 20 miles south on Interstate 77.

Moving to Davidson

Finding affordable housing even in a "new urbanist" mecca like Davidson isn't impossible, in fact the town makes sure of it. All new housing developments are required to have at least a portion of its units fall under the town's Affordable Housing Program. Programs such as this helped earn Davidson the 2004 Smart Growth Award for overall excellence in town planning. With more than 1,400 rental properties in town, Davidson is an excellent place for relocation.

Start your search to find a rental home in Davidson at least a few months before your move date. Keep in mind that since it is a college town, it will be easier to find a condo rental or even a studio for rent if you wait until school is out of session. Because landlords especially in apartment complexes are used to dealing with a certain demographic, you may find that the security deposits are steeper than you're used to. On the other hand, many places typically run great move-in specials if they still have vacancies in the fall. You may also have better luck with month-to-month leases here.

Neighborhoods in Davidson

Convinced that Davidson is the right fit for you? Check out the below neighborhoods to get more excited about your move.

Hopewell: A popular spot in the suburbs just east of downtown Davidson, Hopewell has larger single-family homes and townhouses. Just a few minutes to either Kannapolis or Mooresville makes this a popular choice for the many employees of various NASCAR racing teams based in the area.

Davidson College: Located just off of Main Street, the college and its surrounding neighborhood are -- not surprisingly -- populated with many professors and college employees. This area is incredibly pedestrian-friendly -- stroll from your home to a quaint downtown coffee shop or have breakfast next to a group of firemen before walking back down the tree-lined street.

Old Davidson: Sometimes called St. Alban's Square, the Old Davidson neighborhood is a newer neighborhood planned to look like it has been a part of the community for decades. With streets named after Southern authors such as O. Henry, William Faulkner and Harper Lee, the community has an off-leash dog park, walking trails, a soccer field and t-ball fields. Townhomes and larger homes can be found within the neighborhood.

Davidson Pointe: Located on the banks of Lake Norman, Davidson Pointe's homes offer great water views. Evenings in the neighborhood are filled with residents playing ball or walking dogs. A walking trail winds along the lake, and there's even a community pool and clubhouse for residents to enjoy.

River Run: On the east side of town, River Run is a sprawling subdivision with several different home levels, a country club and golf course. Play tennis, jog along the sidewalks, or meet neighbors at the clubhouse. The community pool rivals water parks with its lazy river and 27-foot water slides.

Summers Walk: Just south of River Run, the master-planned community strives to fulfill every recreational need of its residents while creating a neo-traditional neighborhood. The pedestrian-friendly streets make it easy to get to know your neighbors. The Bark Park, pool, playgrounds and walking trails add to the tight-knit community feel.

Living in Davidson

Founded by the Presbyterian Church in 1837, Davidson College predates the town. It wasn't until students started attending the institution that businesses and eventually the town sprang up around it. For this reason, the college is still an integral part of the town's history. In the beginning, the college functioned as the town's government and even oversaw police patrols. At the turn of the 20th century, the college was even responsible for establishing the electricity and water systems for the town. Residents enjoy spending time on campus, experiencing the beauty of the college by visiting the institution's arboretum. The 450-acre campus has been a certified national arboretum since the early 1980s, and visitors can print out a walking tour of the campus' many trees and plants.

Davidson has plenty of other opportunities to experience nature with its 19 parks and greenways. The Randall R. Kincaid Trail winds through the town and is a popular jogging spot for residents. Join in on a pick-up football game on the town green, or just stroll through the downtown sidewalks. You'll see plenty of walkers, joggers and bicyclists here, but one thing you won't see is drive-thrus since they are banned within the city limits. The town still has plenty of restaurants, however. Summit Coffee in downtown is as popular in the evening -- thanks to its live music -- as it is during the early-morning rush. Toast Cafe just down the block draws people in from the surrounding areas. The eclectic menu is filled with breakfast favorites, seasonal pancakes, wraps and even dinner selections. After a meal, stroll through downtown stopping in the independent shops like Main Street Books, The Village Store and The Sanctuary of Davidson.

If you eventually run out of things to do in Davidson (don't expect this to happen any time soon!), you can always spend the day on Lake Norman boating, fishing and kayaking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Davidson?
In Davidson, the median rent is $794 for a studio, $879 for a 1-bedroom, $1,025 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,382 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Davidson, check out our monthly Davidson Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Davidson?
Some of the colleges located in the Davidson area include Davidson College, York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Davidson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Davidson from include Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, and Huntersville.

