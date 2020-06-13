112 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC📍
Which came first, the town or the college? In charming Davidson, it hardly matters. Not when you're surrounded by plenty of walkable sidewalks, greenery all around and a community that actively works to keep its small-town charm alive and well. Named for local Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General William Lee Davidson, the lakeside town of Davidson was founded in 1837. More than 10,000 residents live in the cozy community just north of picturesque Lake Norman. A turning point for the town was in the late 1880s when neighboring community Cornelius' cotton industry took over. Davidson had to find new ways to keep its economy going since it couldn't keep pace with the manufacturing cities of nearby Cornelius and Mooresville. A diversified economy built largely on the college helped Davidson grow, but in the 1970s the residents and town leaders decided to make permanent changes to purposely limit the town's growth. Today, the result of the concerned citizens' hard work can be seen in the miles of walking trails and greenways that connect neighborhoods. Open spaces of manicured green grass can be seen in front of and between office buildings, a stark contrast from the overgrown cityscape of Charlotte just 20 miles south on Interstate 77.
Finding affordable housing even in a "new urbanist" mecca like Davidson isn't impossible, in fact the town makes sure of it. All new housing developments are required to have at least a portion of its units fall under the town's Affordable Housing Program. Programs such as this helped earn Davidson the 2004 Smart Growth Award for overall excellence in town planning. With more than 1,400 rental properties in town, Davidson is an excellent place for relocation.
Start your search to find a rental home in Davidson at least a few months before your move date. Keep in mind that since it is a college town, it will be easier to find a condo rental or even a studio for rent if you wait until school is out of session. Because landlords especially in apartment complexes are used to dealing with a certain demographic, you may find that the security deposits are steeper than you're used to. On the other hand, many places typically run great move-in specials if they still have vacancies in the fall. You may also have better luck with month-to-month leases here.
Convinced that Davidson is the right fit for you? Check out the below neighborhoods to get more excited about your move.
Hopewell: A popular spot in the suburbs just east of downtown Davidson, Hopewell has larger single-family homes and townhouses. Just a few minutes to either Kannapolis or Mooresville makes this a popular choice for the many employees of various NASCAR racing teams based in the area.
Davidson College: Located just off of Main Street, the college and its surrounding neighborhood are -- not surprisingly -- populated with many professors and college employees. This area is incredibly pedestrian-friendly -- stroll from your home to a quaint downtown coffee shop or have breakfast next to a group of firemen before walking back down the tree-lined street.
Old Davidson: Sometimes called St. Alban's Square, the Old Davidson neighborhood is a newer neighborhood planned to look like it has been a part of the community for decades. With streets named after Southern authors such as O. Henry, William Faulkner and Harper Lee, the community has an off-leash dog park, walking trails, a soccer field and t-ball fields. Townhomes and larger homes can be found within the neighborhood.
Davidson Pointe: Located on the banks of Lake Norman, Davidson Pointe's homes offer great water views. Evenings in the neighborhood are filled with residents playing ball or walking dogs. A walking trail winds along the lake, and there's even a community pool and clubhouse for residents to enjoy.
River Run: On the east side of town, River Run is a sprawling subdivision with several different home levels, a country club and golf course. Play tennis, jog along the sidewalks, or meet neighbors at the clubhouse. The community pool rivals water parks with its lazy river and 27-foot water slides.
Summers Walk: Just south of River Run, the master-planned community strives to fulfill every recreational need of its residents while creating a neo-traditional neighborhood. The pedestrian-friendly streets make it easy to get to know your neighbors. The Bark Park, pool, playgrounds and walking trails add to the tight-knit community feel.
Founded by the Presbyterian Church in 1837, Davidson College predates the town. It wasn't until students started attending the institution that businesses and eventually the town sprang up around it. For this reason, the college is still an integral part of the town's history. In the beginning, the college functioned as the town's government and even oversaw police patrols. At the turn of the 20th century, the college was even responsible for establishing the electricity and water systems for the town. Residents enjoy spending time on campus, experiencing the beauty of the college by visiting the institution's arboretum. The 450-acre campus has been a certified national arboretum since the early 1980s, and visitors can print out a walking tour of the campus' many trees and plants.
Davidson has plenty of other opportunities to experience nature with its 19 parks and greenways. The Randall R. Kincaid Trail winds through the town and is a popular jogging spot for residents. Join in on a pick-up football game on the town green, or just stroll through the downtown sidewalks. You'll see plenty of walkers, joggers and bicyclists here, but one thing you won't see is drive-thrus since they are banned within the city limits. The town still has plenty of restaurants, however. Summit Coffee in downtown is as popular in the evening -- thanks to its live music -- as it is during the early-morning rush. Toast Cafe just down the block draws people in from the surrounding areas. The eclectic menu is filled with breakfast favorites, seasonal pancakes, wraps and even dinner selections. After a meal, stroll through downtown stopping in the independent shops like Main Street Books, The Village Store and The Sanctuary of Davidson.
If you eventually run out of things to do in Davidson (don't expect this to happen any time soon!), you can always spend the day on Lake Norman boating, fishing and kayaking.