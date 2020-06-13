112 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC

Living in Davidson

Founded by the Presbyterian Church in 1837, Davidson College predates the town. It wasn't until students started attending the institution that businesses and eventually the town sprang up around it. For this reason, the college is still an integral part of the town's history. In the beginning, the college functioned as the town's government and even oversaw police patrols. At the turn of the 20th century, the college was even responsible for establishing the electricity and water systems for the town. Residents enjoy spending time on campus, experiencing the beauty of the college by visiting the institution's arboretum. The 450-acre campus has been a certified national arboretum since the early 1980s, and visitors can print out a walking tour of the campus' many trees and plants.

Davidson has plenty of other opportunities to experience nature with its 19 parks and greenways. The Randall R. Kincaid Trail winds through the town and is a popular jogging spot for residents. Join in on a pick-up football game on the town green, or just stroll through the downtown sidewalks. You'll see plenty of walkers, joggers and bicyclists here, but one thing you won't see is drive-thrus since they are banned within the city limits. The town still has plenty of restaurants, however. Summit Coffee in downtown is as popular in the evening -- thanks to its live music -- as it is during the early-morning rush. Toast Cafe just down the block draws people in from the surrounding areas. The eclectic menu is filled with breakfast favorites, seasonal pancakes, wraps and even dinner selections. After a meal, stroll through downtown stopping in the independent shops like Main Street Books, The Village Store and The Sanctuary of Davidson.

If you eventually run out of things to do in Davidson (don't expect this to happen any time soon!), you can always spend the day on Lake Norman boating, fishing and kayaking.