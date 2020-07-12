/
sedgefield
Last updated July 12 2020
378 Apartments for rent in Sedgefield, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,119
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,195
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1279 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointmes only. Our Virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
89 Units Available
Bradham
145 New Bern Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,413
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1209 sqft
Bradham, located in Southend, offers an ideal location with brand new apartments that feature upscale finishes and unmatched amenities. Enjoy the fitness studio with flex yoga space or the expansive pool courtyard with outdoor grill stations.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2628 Park Road
2628 Park West Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Location! Second level condo includes updated baths and kitchen featuring newer tile, newer kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, newer granite kitchen counter tops and new tile floor in great room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3039 South Boulevard
3039 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$7,090
2701 sqft
FOR LEASE ONLY. 2,701 SF SOUTHEND SPACE, available immediately for Retail, Office and Medical space. Previous use was a Pharmacy that currently has a front counter for various retail uses or it can be removed to open the space for retail showroom.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2610 Park Road, Unit G
2610 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
916 sqft
Move-in Ready (April 1st) Dilworth 2 bedroom Condo - (Coming Soon) Property Available for move-in April 1st, 2020 Located in Dilworth Edge complex is a top floor 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo. This unit has tons of upgrades.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1009 sqft
Situated in the coveted Dilworth neighborhood. Each apartment comes with high-speed internet and cable TV. Property offers a rooftop terrace with Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness studio and English garden courtyards. Reserved car parking available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,246
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1222 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
23 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1137 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$903
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
22 Units Available
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,749
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1512 sqft
Luxury units with scenic city views feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour concierge. Tenants have access to pool, media room, coffee bar, clubhouse, and gym. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
885 sqft
Located in Charlotte's South End, close to Lynx Blue Line light rail and Scaleybark Station. Units feature washer-dryer hookup, ceiling fans and fireplace. Community includes tennis court, BBQ grill, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
34 Units Available
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,435
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1052 sqft
TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today! Uncover the uncommon.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
148 Units Available
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,395
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1381 sqft
At Hub South End, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet-style kitchen with clean finishes, open-concept living and generous closets.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1517 Cleveland Ave
1517 Cleveland Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Dilworth Condo! 2br/1ba. Walk to Bland Light Rail - Property Id: 24910 Charming 2 BR 1 BA condo for rent in Dilworth! Move in dates flexible. Great porch! Plenty of parking. Hard wood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
2830 Youngblood St.
2830 Youngblood St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2830 Youngblood St. in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1315 East Boulevard
1315 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Beautifull 7th floor condo in the heart of Dilworth with desirable floorplan, featuring 2 generously sized bedrooms & baths, stainless steel appliances, tile, carpet, marble & granite countertops, hardwoods & fresh paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Camden Road
1700 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,445
965 sqft
2-WEEKS FREE RENT! Freshly painted neutral gray - Fantastic SOUTH END location right outside of uptown, very short walk to light rail East/West Station, Bland Station near East Blvd/Camden Rd. in "The Kingston" condos. With 1 BR, and 1.
