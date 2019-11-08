Rent Calculator
4138 Tyndale Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:49 AM
4138 Tyndale Avenue
4138 Tyndale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4138 Tyndale Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Weight limit on pets is 30lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4138 Tyndale Avenue have any available units?
4138 Tyndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4138 Tyndale Avenue have?
Some of 4138 Tyndale Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4138 Tyndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4138 Tyndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 Tyndale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4138 Tyndale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4138 Tyndale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4138 Tyndale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4138 Tyndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 Tyndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 Tyndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4138 Tyndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4138 Tyndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4138 Tyndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 Tyndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4138 Tyndale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
