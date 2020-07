The Penrose Southend

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage courtyard fire pit game room media room pool table shuffle board yoga

TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME!



We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!



Uncover the uncommon. The Penrose welcomes you to a distinctive sanctuary where you can find yourself and lose yourself in the industrial charm and culture of Charlotte’s blooming South End neighborhood. Our collection of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes offers thoughtfully sourced features and carefully curated amenities tailored to your lifestyle. With nearby access to the Charlotte Rail Trail, The Penrose is moments from local shops, gathering spots, gallery walks, local history and South End shopping and dining.