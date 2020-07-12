/
/
/
hidden valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
320 Apartments for rent in Hidden Valley, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
178 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$715
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
855 sqft
Enjoy outdoor community amenities, including a soccer court and relaxing swimming pool. Each unit includes an air conditioner and a dishwasher for comfort and convenience. Near I-85 and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Conveniently located between UNCC and uptown Charlotte with convenient access to I-85 and I-77. Homes have spacious interiors, bright light, large closets and open layouts.
1 of 11
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Echo Glen Road
1113 Echo Glen Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Must see this ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home . Close to I-85 and shopping , dining .Near puplic transportation.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1212 Mt. Kisco
1212 Mount Kisco Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1697 sqft
House for Rent - Beautiful split level home EVERYTHING is brand new. Newly renovated with high end finish. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Valley
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,125
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1154 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
26 Units Available
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,027
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1152 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
66 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,077
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 01:53pm
9 Units Available
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,169
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
457 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
977 sqft
Modern, urban apartment living at its very best! Amaze Apartments have been designed for the discerning professional looking to live in this creative neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Arden
3306 N McDowell St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
429 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to all the action, just two blocks from Charlotte's artistic NoDa neighborhood. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hook-ups, and private patios. Pet-friendly complex with on-site recycling and controlled access.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
539 Donatello Ave
539 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1006 sqft
COMING SOON....Great NoDa two-level two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the center of it all. Living room open to kitchen with light-colored hardwoods throughout the main level. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3267 Noda Boulevard
3267 Noda Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom contemporary 2nd floor condo located in Noda. Coded access to the building for extra security. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in kitchen and great room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
103 Hunslet Circle
103 Hunslet Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7020 Somerset Springs Dr
7020 Somerset Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
7020 Somerset Springs - 2 bedroom 1.5 baths with washer/dryer. Large rooms. Excellent Property (RLNE5902853)
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
633 Raphael Place
633 Raphael Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in NoDa - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment is located in the NoDa area! This multi-level unit provides sufficient space and multi-level heating/cooling throughout the home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Catkin Lane
1927 Catkin Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1958 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Built in 2018, this "like new" townhome is three bedrooms, two and a half baths and features a two-car garage and HUGE bonus room on ground level with french doors to the backyard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
3958 Damask Drive
3958 Damask Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1638 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home resides in the highly sought after Village of Rosedale community! The open floor plan provides easy access to the living and dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3467 Chagall Court - 1
3467 Chagall Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
946 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom loft style condo in the heart of NoDa! Awesome location in Charlotte's arts and entertainment district - walk to shops, restaurants, breweries, galleries, music venues, nightlife, & more! Only a short walk to the
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
600 Ligustrum St.
600 Ligustrum St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
750 sqft
Cute renovated duplex in North Charlotte! - Completely renovated duplex in North Charlotte. Unit has all new kitchen and bathroom, refinished floors and fresh paint. A great deal! *Washer/Dryer connection on rear porch in closet.
1 of 13
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
549 Donatello Avenue
549 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Freshly painted this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, two-story, top floor unit is located at The Renaissance.
1 of 10
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
3556 Warp Street
3556 Warp Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
988 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath end unit in The Renaissance with granite countertops, SS refrigerator, w/d and carpet throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1146 Rankin Oaks Street
1146 Rankin Oaks St, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1998 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Valley
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NCKannapolis, NCPineville, NCWeddington, NCMonroe, NC