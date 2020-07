Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking package receiving bike storage dog grooming area internet access pool table

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Take a vacation from the every day at 1010 Dilworth, your exclusive haven nestled in one of Charlotte's most vibrant neighborhoods. Enjoy an intimate environment complete with distinctive design and amenities in a setting accessible to all you like to do. Experience living in the heart of historic Dilworth, where the charm and energy are contagious. Where parks and green spaces abound and streets are brimming with award-winning restaurants, shops and entertainment options.