One 305 Central

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga cats allowed pool courtyard dog grooming area hot tub smoke-free community

ONE MONTH FREE!*



*Restrictions apply. Offer applies to new applications, new move-ins and select units only. Offer only valid on 12-15 month lease terms. Additional restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for details.



.

One305 Central is a modern apartment community with high-end amenities, convenient features, and a fantastic walkable location in the trendy Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, NC. Located east of Uptown, residents enjoy easy walkable access to many convenient locations both in and near their own buildings. Just a few minutes away from our Plaza Midwood Apartments are grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and more. Boutique style living featuring direct access walk-ups*, private garages*, expanded balconies*, barn doors, two-toned kitchen cabinetry with open shelving and quartz counter tops and back splashes!