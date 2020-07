Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage internet access media room conference room

Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans. All of our elegant pet-friendly apartment homes for rent in Charlotte, North Carolina feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, custom features such as separate spaces for dining, large closets, and private patios/balconies. Our fantastic package of amenities showcase a billiard room, java bar, movie theater, swimming pool, clubhouse, and car care center. Get cozy and see what home feels like!