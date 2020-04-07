Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3610 Ashton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3610 Ashton Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3610 Ashton Drive
3610 Ashton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Beverly Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3610 Ashton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have any available units?
3610 Ashton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3610 Ashton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Ashton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Ashton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive offer parking?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have a pool?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Ashton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte