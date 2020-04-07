All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
3610 Ashton Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

3610 Ashton Drive

3610 Ashton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Ashton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Ashton Drive have any available units?
3610 Ashton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3610 Ashton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Ashton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Ashton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive offer parking?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have a pool?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Ashton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Ashton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Ashton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
