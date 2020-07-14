511 Queens.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500/$600 variable refundable security deposit or $99/$130 non-refundable LeaseTerm deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.