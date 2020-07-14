All apartments in Charlotte
511 Queens.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

511 Queens

511 Queens Road · (833) 361-5033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE on two-bedroom apartments or get your first month's rent half-off in a three-bedroom! Make your home at 511 Queens today to take advantage of these savings. Restrictions may apply.
Location

511 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-307 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 1-306 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 1-208 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-301 · Avail. now

$3,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 511 Queens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
trash valet
511 Queens Apartments combines the appeal of city living with the quiet suburban setting of Myers Park. Upscale and modern apartments, convenient access to Uptown and SouthPark, and superb walkability to our neighborhood hot spots provide unique luxury. Find comfort in your surroundings when you choose Charlotte's 511 Queens as your new home.Contact our accommodating team to learn more about our contactless move-in process. We're here to help you safely shop and make a confident decision in choosing your new home. Ask about our live virtual and self-guided tours, contactless move-in process, and online application process. We'd love to welcome you home to 511 Queens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500/$600 variable refundable security deposit or $99/$130 non-refundable LeaseTerm deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 511 Queens have any available units?
511 Queens has 13 units available starting at $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Queens have?
Some of 511 Queens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Queens currently offering any rent specials?
511 Queens is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE on two-bedroom apartments or get your first month's rent half-off in a three-bedroom! Make your home at 511 Queens today to take advantage of these savings. Restrictions may apply.
Is 511 Queens pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Queens is pet friendly.
Does 511 Queens offer parking?
Yes, 511 Queens offers parking.
Does 511 Queens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Queens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Queens have a pool?
No, 511 Queens does not have a pool.
Does 511 Queens have accessible units?
Yes, 511 Queens has accessible units.
Does 511 Queens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Queens has units with dishwashers.

