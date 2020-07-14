Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished bathtub carpet granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal trash valet

511 Queens Apartments combines the appeal of city living with the quiet suburban setting of Myers Park. Upscale and modern apartments, convenient access to Uptown and SouthPark, and superb walkability to our neighborhood hot spots provide unique luxury. Find comfort in your surroundings when you choose Charlotte's 511 Queens as your new home.Contact our accommodating team to learn more about our contactless move-in process. We're here to help you safely shop and make a confident decision in choosing your new home. Ask about our live virtual and self-guided tours, contactless move-in process, and online application process. We'd love to welcome you home to 511 Queens.