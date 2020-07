Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal

Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well. Our 50 acre gated complex offers resort-style community amenities, and elegant, spacious 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments with a variety of in unit amenities. We strive to offer our residents all the extras at a great value.