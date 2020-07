Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking tennis court trash valet

Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area. Our elevated customer service experience and recently reimagined high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure and quality time at home for you, your family and your furry friends. Enjoy a round of golf at Top Golf or fun rides at Carowinds in your free time. With close access to 485, I-85 and I-77 your morning commute will be a breeze. River Gate and Ayrsley offers convenient shopping with Premium Outlets just up the interstate. We offer newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes to afford the luxury you deserve. We invite you to call Avenues at Steele Creek your new home.