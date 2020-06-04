All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Harris Pond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Harris Pond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Harris Pond

8301 Harris Pond Ln · (833) 244-2557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3202D · Avail. Sep 18

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 8323B · Avail. Sep 19

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8308I · Avail. Aug 19

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 8312G · Avail. Aug 24

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 8314A · Avail. Aug 10

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harris Pond.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog park
hot tub
internet cafe
Harris Pond Apartments, located in Charlotte, NC, offers you the perfect refuge from a hectic world. Located in the University area, Harris Pond Apartments has distinctively spacious and charming newly renovated one and two bedroom lay outs with world class amenities. Our premium apartments boast versatile floor plans with exquisite interior amenities such as custom cabinetry, hard surface flooring, faux granite countertops, modern lighting, and black kitchen appliances. You will love coming home to your newly remodeled apartment home featuring beautiful interiors and classic designs that are rarely found at other apartments in this University Area.We are conveniently located with easy access to I-77, I-85, I-485, US Route 29, US Route 49 and Harris Boulevard. You will enjoy living minutes from Northlake Mall, eclectic dining options, and live entertainment venues and within a short distance from University of North Carolina at Charlotte. There are several major employment centers with

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned lot: included in the lease.
Storage Details: Storage off patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harris Pond have any available units?
Harris Pond has 7 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Harris Pond have?
Some of Harris Pond's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harris Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Harris Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harris Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Harris Pond is pet friendly.
Does Harris Pond offer parking?
Yes, Harris Pond offers parking.
Does Harris Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harris Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harris Pond have a pool?
Yes, Harris Pond has a pool.
Does Harris Pond have accessible units?
No, Harris Pond does not have accessible units.
Does Harris Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harris Pond has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Harris Pond?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity