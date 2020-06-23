All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

3515 Foxcroft Road

3515 Foxcroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Foxcroft Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Myers Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ACCEPTING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR DETAILS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Foxcroft Road have any available units?
3515 Foxcroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Foxcroft Road have?
Some of 3515 Foxcroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Foxcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Foxcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Foxcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Foxcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3515 Foxcroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Foxcroft Road offers parking.
Does 3515 Foxcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Foxcroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Foxcroft Road have a pool?
No, 3515 Foxcroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Foxcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 3515 Foxcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Foxcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Foxcroft Road has units with dishwashers.
