Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool internet access volleyball court cats allowed basketball court business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar community garden 24hr concierge courtyard internet cafe doorman elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room green community parking pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving sauna tennis court yoga

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Arwen Vista Apartments offers the best of resort-style living, highlighted by an enormous 10,000 square foot Amenity Center. Each home offers a wealth of fine upgrades, such as granite countertops, maple cabinets, black finish appliances and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding. In addition, Arwen Vista boasts an impressive pool area with sun deck and Wi-Fi, an outdoor fireplace, a sand volleyball court, a dog park, walking trails and much more! Come see what everyone is talking about. Visit Arwen Vista today!