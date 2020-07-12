/
myers park
452 Apartments for rent in Myers Park, Charlotte, NC
45 Units Available
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,275
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
13 Units Available
511 Queens
511 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1482 sqft
511 Queens Apartments combines the appeal of city living with the quiet suburban setting of Myers Park.
28 Units Available
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,157
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1038 sqft
Near Southpark Shopping Center, with easy access to public transportation on Colony Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet, wooded setting with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers and patio/balconies. Amenities include a pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
301 Queens Road Unit #205
301 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
883 sqft
Coming Soon 2 Bedroom Condo on Queens! - Queens Rd. Spacious 2nd Floor Condo Convenient To Uptown!! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and black appliances, newer carpet.
1 Unit Available
843 Henley Place
843 Henley Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1335 sqft
Myers Park 2 Bedroom Duplex - Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex in Myers Park! This property is equipped with a stove/range and a refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
401 Tranquil Avenue
401 Tranquil Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1438 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex for rent in the Myers Park Subdivision in Charlotte, NC. - Location! Location! Myers Park. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex. Walk to Park Road Shopping Center. The Greenway is just outside your back door.
1 Unit Available
2044 Sharon Lane
2044 Sharon Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2124 sqft
Beautiful Unique Home in Foxcroft! - Beautiful Foxcroft home that features great space and a unique layout. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the home and tile in bathroom and sunroom.
1 Unit Available
2103 Queens Rd W
2103 Queens Road West, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
946 sqft
Two Bedroom, one bath Townhome located in the Queen Selwyn Complex in Myers Park! - This pristine, move in ready home is located at the corner of Queens Rd West and Selwyn Ave. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
301 Queens Road
301 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
883 sqft
Queens Rd. Spacious 2nd Floor Condo Convenient To Uptown!! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and black appliances, newer carpet. Convenient to uptown, hospitals, shops, restaurants, and parks.
1 Unit Available
314 Hillside Avenue
314 Hillside Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3174 sqft
In the heart of Myers Park is where you will find this beautiful, spacious home. Enjoy neighborhood restaurants and shops on Selwyn Avenue, or venture over to Noda and the Park Road Shopping Center nearby as well.
1 Unit Available
2231 Selwyn Avenue
2231 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
COMPLETELY remodeled condo off Selwyn Avenue in the heart of Myers Park. Beautiful upgrades and renovations. Unit has front door entrance through front of building off Selwyn Avenue or entrance through back door from parking.
1 Unit Available
903 Bromley
903 Bromley Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1001 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the heart of Myers Park in a charming brick condo w/ the feel of a single family home. Hardwood floors on most of main level, baths updated, great storage , 3 parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
2424 Selwyn ave - D
2424 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
A great open floor plan makes for a economical and versatile use of space in this 1st floor unit. Bedrooms and closets are of near identical size making the unit perfect for roommates.
1 Unit Available
2810 Selwyn Avenue
2810 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Myers Park. Right across from Selwyn Pub and Reids Fine Foods, next to Mellow Mushroom. Near Park Road Shopping Center and Montford. Plenty of restaurants, shops, and entertainment Myers Park has to offer.
1 Unit Available
2842 Chelsea Drive
2842 Chelsea Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2924 sqft
Beautiful, charming 1.5 story home in Myers Park. House has great character with almost 3,000 sq ft. Main level has an open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 Unit Available
2230 ROSWELL AVENUE - 5
2230 Roswell Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
Rent: $1,500, Deposit: $1,500, $40 Application fee per adult A wonderful location and part of a quaint and private complex, this spacious 2-story town home is minutes to Uptown, Southpark, and Freedom Park, as well as restaurants along Selwyn Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Myers Park
3 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
19 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
28 Units Available
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1374 sqft
Eastover Ridge is a community perfectly placed in the center of Eastover nearby Charlotte's premium neighborhoods such as Cotswold and South Park.
13 Units Available
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1009 sqft
Situated in the coveted Dilworth neighborhood. Each apartment comes with high-speed internet and cable TV. Property offers a rooftop terrace with Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness studio and English garden courtyards. Reserved car parking available.
10 Units Available
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
73 Units Available
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
23 Units Available
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
777 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1195 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
