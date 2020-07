Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room package receiving pet friendly trash valet valet service yoga accessible alarm system bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Despite the beauty of its sleek finishes, District Flats at Summit and Church in Historic South End is best known for its breathtaking city skyline views, proximity to the LYNX Light Rail and most of all its walkability to everything South End has to offer. Some of Charlotte's most popular breweries, restaurants and entertainment are just steps from your front door. Walk two blocks to Bank of America Stadium for football games or take the elevator to the 1st floor to Golden Cow Creamery to taste the best ice cream in Charlotte. District Flats offers large floorplans with 9 to 14 foot ceilings, while the saltwater pool, outdoor gaming stations, fitness center, entertainment theater, and designer clubhouse all extend your options for pleasure, relaxation, and entertaining. Our studio, one, and two-bedroom limited edition residences offer true boutique living in one of the most connected neighborhoods in Charlotte.