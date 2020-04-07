All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 160 South Smallwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
160 South Smallwood Place
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

160 South Smallwood Place

160 South Smallwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

160 South Smallwood Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown - This home is located in a quiet and pleasant neighborhood just minutes from Downtown Charlotte! There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with refinished hardwood flooring throughout and tile in the kitchen/bathroom. Gas heat and central air, equipped with some appliances and washer/dryer included. Nice fenced in backyard suitable for entertaining family and friends. Conveniently located near the Blue Blaze Brewery, The Greenway, the future CityLYNX Gold Line as well as many restaurants and shops.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5472189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 South Smallwood Place have any available units?
160 South Smallwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 160 South Smallwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
160 South Smallwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 South Smallwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 160 South Smallwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 160 South Smallwood Place offer parking?
No, 160 South Smallwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 160 South Smallwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 South Smallwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 South Smallwood Place have a pool?
No, 160 South Smallwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 160 South Smallwood Place have accessible units?
No, 160 South Smallwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 160 South Smallwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 South Smallwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 South Smallwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 South Smallwood Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte