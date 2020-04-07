160 South Smallwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown - This home is located in a quiet and pleasant neighborhood just minutes from Downtown Charlotte! There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with refinished hardwood flooring throughout and tile in the kitchen/bathroom. Gas heat and central air, equipped with some appliances and washer/dryer included. Nice fenced in backyard suitable for entertaining family and friends. Conveniently located near the Blue Blaze Brewery, The Greenway, the future CityLYNX Gold Line as well as many restaurants and shops.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



