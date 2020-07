Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access yoga

From here, you can see the world awaits. All of Charlotte's best just a stone's throw from home. Think chic, urban accommodations designed with bold imagination. A place for dreamers, trailblazers, and those who view things just a little differently. Set in the quaint and picturesque neighborhood of Dilworth and minutes from Uptown, Greenside is breathing new life into the Charlotte apartment scene with style, sophistication, and extraordinary service. Amenities include an expansive fitness center, elevated clubroom, resort pool, and grotto lounge with outdoor dining and a firepit. Also enjoy instant access to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, a beautiful, winding pathway for walking, jogging, cycling, nature lovers, and touring the city. Each home in our Dilworth apartments features granite countertops in chef-inspired kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, luxury plank flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer sets. All situated within the artful, ...