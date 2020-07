Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center dog park 24hr gym game room playground pool pool table putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access lobby media room pet friendly

Located in the heart of Charlotte, North Carolina, Citra Luxury Apartments is a charming community that provides a comfortable lifestyle. Citra offers spacious one, twoand three bedroom floor plans, which are well equipped with an array of amenities. In addition, Citra's exceptional location and surrounding neighborhood full of vibrant shops,restaurants, schools, and entertainment venues makes this apartment community the perfect placeto call home! Come experience the best in quality living at Citra Luxury Apartments today!