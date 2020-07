Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to Northlake Apartments in Charlotte, North Carolina! We are nestled close to I-85 and I-77, and only four miles from premiere shopping and dining at Northlake Mall. Our community is minutes from Wells Fargo, IBM, the Bank of America Stadium, and downtown Charlotte. Lake Norman and Lowes Motor Speedway are just a short drive away.We proudly offer one, two or three bedroom garden apartments, some of which include a spacious den or loft, as well as our three bedroom townhomes with an attached garage. Come see our beautiful gourmet kitchens with hardwood flooring!Our residents enjoy a fantastic amenity package which includes a resort-style swimming pool with tanning deck, 24/7 fitness center, outdoor kitchen, car care center and business center. We invite you to tour our exquisite homes and incredible community amenities today!