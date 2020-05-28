All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1280 Massachusetts Ave.

1280 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 669-9064
Location

1280 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Make this charming apartment your new home! Second floor 3 bedrooms, can be used as 4 bedroom if willing to give up dining room. Sunny living room. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, dishwasher, built-in microwave and island table. Beautiful bathroom! Plenty of closet space. Front and back porches with nice views. In unit laundry Convenient location: bus stop in front of the house takes you to JFK/UMASS station in 5 minutes. Walking distance to South Bay Plaza (Target, Stop n shop, Marshalls, Panera Bread and more!). Easy access to I-93 and Mass Pike. Around the corner form the Polish Triangle area! This is a MUST SEE! If rented for 8/1 rent is $3,000. For June 1st it is $2,800.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
1280 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 1280 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1280 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 1280 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1280 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 Massachusetts Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 1280 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1280 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
