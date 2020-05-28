1280 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Make this charming apartment your new home! Second floor 3 bedrooms, can be used as 4 bedroom if willing to give up dining room. Sunny living room. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, dishwasher, built-in microwave and island table. Beautiful bathroom! Plenty of closet space. Front and back porches with nice views. In unit laundry Convenient location: bus stop in front of the house takes you to JFK/UMASS station in 5 minutes. Walking distance to South Bay Plaza (Target, Stop n shop, Marshalls, Panera Bread and more!). Easy access to I-93 and Mass Pike. Around the corner form the Polish Triangle area! This is a MUST SEE! If rented for 8/1 rent is $3,000. For June 1st it is $2,800.



Terms: One year lease