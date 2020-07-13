136 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Jamaica Hills - Pond
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,290
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
34 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
Mission Hill
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,401
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
42 Units Available
Allston
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
62 Units Available
South End
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 8/15 move-in!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
250 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Ora
899 Congress St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
1097 sqft
With open-concept floor plans, lofted ceilings, and oversized windows throughout, Ora provides the context; for a vibrant life, all yours to call home. Take advantage of our amenities, typically found in world-class hotels.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
280 Units Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
262 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,803
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,076
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,004
1101 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
100 Monmouth St 315
100 Monmouth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Unit 315 Available 08/01/20 1200 Sqft 2 bed/2bath - Property Id: 306533 Large 2 bed/2 bath located in St. Mary's neighborhood, right between Coolidge Corner and Fenway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Allston
15 North Beacon St. 802S
15 North Beacon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
Unit 802S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * 2 BR / 1.5 BATH LUXURY CONDO * A/C * POOL - Property Id: 244500 Available SEPTEMBER 1. Very Spacious 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH Luxury Condo at 15 No. Beacon St. In Allston. Modern Kitchen (with Dishwasher).

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jeffries Point
40 Piers Park Ln 3202
40 E Pier Dr, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,617
1365 sqft
Waterfront 3 bed w/Stunning Views - Property Id: 228413 This stunning corner unit 3 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood floors throughout, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen with huge island, in-unit washer/dryer, and an enormous wrap-around

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
D Street - West Broadway
2 Seaport Ln.
2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,822
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
65 Colborne Rd.
65 Colborne Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
D Street - West Broadway
7 Fid Kennedy Ave.
7 Fid Kennedy Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,228
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boston
197 Friend
197 Friend Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,219
649 sqft
Unit Amenities o New Construction o Stainless Steel Appliances o Quartz Countertops o Wood Flooring o Washer & Dryer o Breakfast Bar o Balcony (select homes) o Central A/C o Walk-in Closets o Soft-close cabinets and drawers o High Ceilings o

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Dalton
1 Dalton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$6,750
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Seasons luxury 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath on the 27th floor with parking. Spectacular floor to ceiling windows with views towards Fenway Park. Well appointed kitchen with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances, gas cooking, wine fridge and 7 foot breakfast bar.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1946 Commonwealth Ave 11F
1946 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 1 bedroom apartment near Boston College! - Property Id: 270647 Available September 1st! Great 1 bedroom apartment right near Boston College and Cleveland Circle! Heat/hot water included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dudley - Brunswick King
18 Batchelder St #18
18 Batchelder Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Tri Level Townhouse With Central, Laundry, Yard, and Parking Professionally Managed - Enjoy this freshly painted spacious and modern beautiful Tri-level Townhouse! Solid oak flooring on first level with dine-in kitchen, stainless appliances and

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
D Street - West Broadway
70 Northern Ave.
70 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,083
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boston
1 Devonshire St.
1 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bathroom split style apartment. Feature: a bay window in the living room and all granite counter tops. Kitchen features a full compliment of GE profile appliances. lovely view of Boston Harbor and the north end.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jamaica Hills - Pond
S Huntington Ave 401
401 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed + den near Longwood ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 300265 Spacious and sunlit 1 bedroom with extra den/office space in Jamaica Plain steps to Green Line T (E line), 39 bus to Longwood, and just 1 mile from Longwood Medical.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
Broadlawn Park
55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594 Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
1945 Commonwealth Ave Apt 403
1945 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 - One bedroom apartment for rent on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. - Spacious rooms. - Across the street from Green Line T station. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Laundry in building. - Pool. - Cat friendly.

Boston rents declined significantly over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,108 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has the most expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,269; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Boston, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,108 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Boston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

