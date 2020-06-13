Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA

Arlington Center
Arlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,603
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
East Arlington
3 Units Available
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting.
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Brattle
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Downtown Methuen
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
Arlington Heights
2 Units Available
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
648 sqft
This community is in the heart of downtown with the BMTA bus line just a block away. Homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, modern appliances and tile bathrooms. On-site laundry and ample parking.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
47 Mystic St
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
938 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179 Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
52 Adams St. - Unit #1 Available 06/15/20 Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
170 Summer
170 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1000 sqft
Updated 3 story apartment building built in the 2000s. This 2 bed 1 bath. Includes heat, hot water, one car parking with option to rent additional parking. Bus route to Alewife nearby, Minuteman Bike Path accessible directly from back of parking lot.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
102 Oxford
102 Oxford St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in a modern apartment building located in East Arlington. Features include living room with A/C and coat closet. Modern bathroom with linen closet. Large bedroom with double closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
49 Summer
49 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
Spacious apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout.. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. On bus route to Alewife, walking to Minuteman Bike Path and downtown Arlington. Smart-card laundry, no coins & new machines in building.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
56 Silk St.
56 Silk Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1080 sqft
Available September 1st! Deleaded 3 bd in duplex, featuring in-unit laundry, dining room, hardwood floors, and 3 parking spaces. Great location near the Arlington/Somerville town line. Don't delay! Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
24 Newman Way
24 Newman Way, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
107 Fairmont St.
107 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhouses in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
12 Ivy Cir.
12 Ivy Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE!!! 1bd, Laundry in Unit, Dishwasher, Walk-In Closet Rooftop deck with private seating areas Covered parking for selected apartment homes Ample bike racks and storage Rental bikes for resident use Walk to stores, restaurants and high school

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
1578 Massachusetts Ave.
1578 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Available 7/1 or maybe 7/15. One parking space. Laundry on floor. Deleaded. Working fireplace 2 bed 2 bath, lots of sun, good size bedrooms. Keep in mind these units rent fast. Unit across from Harvard Law and Harvard Science Center.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
92 Morningside Dr.
92 Morningside Drive, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
10 Magnolia St.
10 Magnolia Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bed with living and dining room. 2nd floor unit, on nice quiet tree lined street in Arlington. Close distance to Alewife redline T stop. parking is included in the rent. Place has been completely refinished. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
48 Milton St.
48 Milton Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

Median Rent in Arlington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Arlington is $1,377, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,708.
Studio
$1,207
1 Bed
$1,377
2 Beds
$1,708
3+ Beds
$2,146
City GuideArlington
"And I'm proud to be on this peaceful piece of property, I'm on sacred ground and I'm in the best of company, I'm thankful for those thankful for the things I've done, I can rest in peace, I'm one of the chosen ones, I made it to Arlington." - (Trace Adkins, "Arlington")

Long before Arlington would become a desireable suburb of Boston, it served as the hunting ground for the Massachusetts tribe, who called it "Menotomy", or "swift running water" due to its location near the Mystic River. The colonists, settled the area by 1635, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited towns in the country. With its balmy summers, a location by the edge of the Massachusetts Bay, peaceful neighborhoods and rich history, it now serves as a retreat from the city for nearby Bostonians. Arlington is relatively exclusive, boasting a median household income nearly $20,000 higher than the state median for its 42,844 residents. A great urban-village lifestyle evokes Cambridge, which is probably why Bostonians flock to this town like flies to a honey factory explosion!

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Arlington

Due to its prime location just six miles north of Boston, Arlington boasts exceptional connectivity with the entire eastern half of the United States. The I-93 S connects the town to Boston, and there’s even a metro line (Red Line) that’ll take you to Arlington from Park Street Station in Boston.

This being nearly Boston, where everything from gas stations to grocery stores try their darned best to make your wallet cry, expect renting to be a big drain on your expenses. With a median rent higher than the national average, getting a place here will cost you at least an arm, if not an arm and a leg. Of course, rental rates vary depending on the neighborhood which is one of the perks of living in a market economy. Stylish suburban single family homes by the Mystic Lake, for instance, will make you destitute (worth it, even if only to make everyone at Thanksgiving jealous). If you’d rather live in the bustle of the city where you can fall in love with some Harvard-going hipster-chick with nerd glasses and Pikachu t-shirts, you would want to move to Arlington Heights.

It’s not all as sad as the second half of A Walk to Remember though; there are some bright sparks about moving to Arlington as well. For one, the realty market is competitive, so expect professional, red-carpet treatment everywhere (as long as you got the dough, though). Second, most homes here are recently renovated, so you get swanky floors and brand new kitchen appliances that would make your mom really proud. Even the older homes that don’t have the new carpets and lighting fixtures, have something unique to offer a history older than the nation, a view thatll make your dates swoon, or a location just a long jog away from Boston. Plus, expect the people here to be Harvard-erudite, friendly, cultured and urbane, except that everyone sounds like Ben Affleck.

When to Start Looking

House hunting in Arlington is competitive. Expect to attack it with the ferociousness of a Flavor of Love contestant if you want a nice place. Being close to Cambridge, Arlington is the preferred haunt of Bostons scholars and post-graduates and college seniors. Which means come fall, finding a good apartment here is about as difficult as catching a flying pig slathered in Vaseline. Youll have a much better shot at getting a place in winter or spring, when your competition is either stuck in a blizzard, or getting drunk in Cancun. Even then, it is recommended that you give yourself a head start of at least a month.

Things You’ll Need

Arlington is an expensive city in which to buy a home, which probably explains why 40% of all the city’s homes are occupied by renters. As such, the city is pretty renter-friendly. This doesnt mean you can waltz in without any identity or income proof and tap dance your way out with the apartment keys. You’ll have to check all the right boxes proof of income and credit history to get a place in the city. Arlington landlords like to see how you roll; plopping a thick wad of cash for the security deposit on the table right after the handshake will show them that you are a real player. Not looking like a hobo in clothes thrifted from your grandfather’s wardrobe (were looking at you, hipsters, and Macklemore) will help as well. And like everything else everywhere else, you get brownie points if you can use the name Harvard or MIT anywhere in your rental application.

Arlington Neighborhoods

Arlington begins where Boston ends, but because no one really knows where Boston really ends, you can be forgiven for believing you are in Boston when you are in Arlington, and vice-versa. Which sounds almost like cheating, but Arlington still has its very own Arlington-y neighborhoods to choose from, such as:

Arlington Heights: This is the neighborhood Silicon Valley veterans who hate sunshine and warm weather dream of settling in. Nearly 16.1% of all residents here are engaged in computer/mathematical occupations, thanks to nearby MIT and Harvard. And since they all have more money than Mr. Deeds, home prices here can get real high. On the plus side, all homes are ancient, and there are plenty of chic restaurants favored by Harvard educated English and Art majors.

Arlington Center: Arlington Center is the (drumroll) center of Arlington. It’s the favorite hangout spot for students and young professionals. Which means that home prices here won’t make you wish you’d taken that stable, well-paying job instead of backpacking through Europe.

Arlington Historic Center: Arlington Historic Center has more history per square inch than the whole state of California combined. Homes here are not merely historic; they are ancient (and full of character). Like the rest of Arlington, prices aren’t inexpensive, but at least you won’t have to do a Walter White to pay for a home here.

Orivs Road: Teensy weensy Orvis road neighborhood is the place where students who don’t have trust funds and scholarships crash. Which means the place has plenty of character (and characters). Which also means that home prices here won’t poke you in the eye, kick you in the shins and make fun of the balance in your bank account.

Kensington Park: Kensington Park is the place you’d want to move when people start using the word "distinguished" to describe you. This is Arlington’s upper-class neighborhood of imposing brick homes, leafy parks, and well-manicured lawns.

East Arlington: East Arlington is where Arlington merges with Boston’s hoi polloi. In recent years, the neighborhood has been completely taken over by students, which means lower rent and even more inexpensive dining options. Great place to move in if you are young, willing to thrift, and like crashing Ivy-League parties.

Living in Arlington

Cambridge, right next to Arlington, has two of the country’s best educational institutions, Harvard and MIT. Which means plenty of students call Arlington home, particularly the eastern half of the city.Getting into Boston is easy, thanks to the Red Line subway which runs from Alewife to downtown. Theres also a bus service that’ll take you through Harvard Square which is popular with local students. P.S.: Boston’s MBTA is the oldest subway system in the country, and the fifth largest by number of passengers.

Cambridge is half an hour walk (yes, walk) away from Arlington Center and East Arlington. Whats in Cambridge, you ask? Well, just some of the best restaurants, pubs, museums, performing centers and libraries in the country for starters.Cambridge, just a few miles to the southeast, has more off-beat restaurants than hipsterhood central, Williamsburg, NYC itself. Chalk it up to local students who are more than happy to experiment with fava-bean stuffed pita-roti burrito curry at that new Thai-Mexican-Indian fusion place.Arlington and nearby Cambridge have a pub culture that would make an Irishman proud. There are the dive bars favored by locals, the pubs loved by Harvard’s intellectuals, and the upscale lounges where executives from Boston’s financial district crash.NNNNNN

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Arlington?
In Arlington, the median rent is $1,207 for a studio, $1,377 for a 1-bedroom, $1,708 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,146 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arlington, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington include Arlington Center, Arlington Heights, Brattle, and East Arlington.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Arlington?
Some of the colleges located in the Arlington area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Arlington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arlington from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

