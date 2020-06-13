107 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA

Moving to Arlington

Due to its prime location just six miles north of Boston, Arlington boasts exceptional connectivity with the entire eastern half of the United States. The I-93 S connects the town to Boston, and there’s even a metro line (Red Line) that’ll take you to Arlington from Park Street Station in Boston.

This being nearly Boston, where everything from gas stations to grocery stores try their darned best to make your wallet cry, expect renting to be a big drain on your expenses. With a median rent higher than the national average, getting a place here will cost you at least an arm, if not an arm and a leg. Of course, rental rates vary depending on the neighborhood which is one of the perks of living in a market economy. Stylish suburban single family homes by the Mystic Lake, for instance, will make you destitute (worth it, even if only to make everyone at Thanksgiving jealous). If you’d rather live in the bustle of the city where you can fall in love with some Harvard-going hipster-chick with nerd glasses and Pikachu t-shirts, you would want to move to Arlington Heights.

It’s not all as sad as the second half of A Walk to Remember though; there are some bright sparks about moving to Arlington as well. For one, the realty market is competitive, so expect professional, red-carpet treatment everywhere (as long as you got the dough, though). Second, most homes here are recently renovated, so you get swanky floors and brand new kitchen appliances that would make your mom really proud. Even the older homes that don’t have the new carpets and lighting fixtures, have something unique to offer a history older than the nation, a view thatll make your dates swoon, or a location just a long jog away from Boston. Plus, expect the people here to be Harvard-erudite, friendly, cultured and urbane, except that everyone sounds like Ben Affleck.

When to Start Looking

House hunting in Arlington is competitive. Expect to attack it with the ferociousness of a Flavor of Love contestant if you want a nice place. Being close to Cambridge, Arlington is the preferred haunt of Bostons scholars and post-graduates and college seniors. Which means come fall, finding a good apartment here is about as difficult as catching a flying pig slathered in Vaseline. Youll have a much better shot at getting a place in winter or spring, when your competition is either stuck in a blizzard, or getting drunk in Cancun. Even then, it is recommended that you give yourself a head start of at least a month.

Things You’ll Need

Arlington is an expensive city in which to buy a home, which probably explains why 40% of all the city’s homes are occupied by renters. As such, the city is pretty renter-friendly. This doesnt mean you can waltz in without any identity or income proof and tap dance your way out with the apartment keys. You’ll have to check all the right boxes proof of income and credit history to get a place in the city. Arlington landlords like to see how you roll; plopping a thick wad of cash for the security deposit on the table right after the handshake will show them that you are a real player. Not looking like a hobo in clothes thrifted from your grandfather’s wardrobe (were looking at you, hipsters, and Macklemore) will help as well. And like everything else everywhere else, you get brownie points if you can use the name Harvard or MIT anywhere in your rental application.