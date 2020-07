Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

West Square is South Boston's newest full service apartment community providing the convenience of neighborhood living with easy access to Boston's burgeoning Seaport District and Logan International Airport. A short stroll to the MBTA Red Line subway connects you to UMASS, Downtown Boston, and Cambridge including MIT and Harvard University. West Square has been designed to incorporate all the appeal of modern urban living, including stylish contemporary living units and an abundance of on site amenities, all set within a thriving neighborhood of vibrant shopping, restaurants, nightlife and diverse outdoor recreation choices. Finish your apartment search here, we'll see you in South Boston.The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.