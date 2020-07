Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Garrison Square is pleased to offer a vintage 19th-century architectural style with the 21st-century amenities you desire. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Boston apartments feature fireplaces, marble surroundings, and in-home washers and dryers. Visit with friends in the private landscaped courtyard with elegant cast iron fountains and enjoy spectacular views from the rooftop terrace. Garrison Square is just a short walk from fashionable shops in Back Bay and the galleries and bistros in South End and provides close proximity to prime work centers and entertainment in downtown Boston. Stop by today for a tour! We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.