south end
419 Apartments for rent in South End, Boston, MA
56 Units Available
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
131 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,399
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
28 Units Available
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,245
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
Girard
50 Malden St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1-3 bedroom apartments in contemporary style. Common spaces feature rotating exhibits from Boston's top modern artists. Gym, garage, bike storage and parking available. Smoke-free community.
62 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 8/15 move-in!
12 Units Available
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,725
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1164 sqft
Constructed in 2009 and boasting a desirable South End location close to Boston Medical Center, the Boston University medical campus, and Route 93, the residences at 601 Albany Street offer the very best in city living.
1 Unit Available
601 Tremont St 2
601 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
650 sqft
1bd/1bth Unit in the hearth of Boston, 7/1 - Property Id: 307605 Front-facing 1 BR/1 BA on the second floor of a 5-story bow front brick building.
1 Unit Available
684 Massachusetts Avenue #4
684 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
718 sqft
South End 2 Bd 1 Bath Condo w Central Air, W/D, and Parking Fully Furnished - Cant miss with South End living! This 2 Bd 1 bath condo boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, breakfast counter and SubZero wine fridge.
1 Unit Available
20 Pembroke St.
20 Pembroke Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
650 sqft
Beautiful and sunny 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in a classic South End brownstone on Pembroke Street, available 9/1/20.
1 Unit Available
552 Massachusetts Ave.
552 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,950
395 sqft
Recently renovated studio in great Chester Park location.
1 Unit Available
702 Massachusetts Ave.
702 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
550 sqft
Gorgeous, spectacularly renovated one bedroom apartment directly across the street from BU Medical Center. Ideal for Med, Dental, Public Health students, staff, associates. Nicely appointed kitchen, tile bath, hardwood throughout.
1 Unit Available
110 Union Park St.
110 Union Park Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
837 sqft
Rare to market in the Union Park Street neighborhood, this two-bedroom home has been thoughtfully updated and offers excellent access to the best of the South End.
1 Unit Available
77 Waltham St.
77 Waltham Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
735 sqft
Incredibly located 2-bedroom condo on serene tree-lined street in South End's 8 Streets neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
631 Tremont
631 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
650 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom in the heart of the South End! This unit boasts a new kitchen with stainless appliances, and granite countertops, new hardwood flooring throughout, ample sized bedrooms, and the entire unit has just been freshly painted!
1 Unit Available
148 Worcester St.
148 Worcester Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
945 sqft
Three bed, 1 bath condo apartment in a classic South End brownstone on Worcester Street (between Columbus and Tremont), a quiet, tree-lined street.
1 Unit Available
28 Milford St.
28 Milford Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
650 sqft
Sun Splashed and Pristine! This darling one bedroom features windows everywhere! If you value light, this apartment is a must! A bright common hallway with skylight leads to more natural light which pours in from three large windows as you enter the
1 Unit Available
597 Tremont St.
597 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
538 sqft
This classic Boston Brownstone condo is situated in the heart of the South End's Restaurant Row. It is close to public transportation. Boston Ballet, Calderwood Theater, the Beehive and much more.
1 Unit Available
670 Massachusetts Ave.
670 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
900 sqft
Very large one bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex. Hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathrooms, and Amazing kitchen with new stainless steel appliances w dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
29 Concord Sq.
29 Concord Square, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1100 sqft
1100 Square Foot condo quality two bed/two bath unit available for rent in the heart of the South End. Some details include a private master suite floor with designer ensuite bath, California Built-in system and a spacious king size bed area.
1 Unit Available
25 East Concord St.
25 East Concord Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
South End...East Concord St...Sunny Parlor Level floor through One Bedroom/One Bath, centrally located on one of the South End s nicest tree lined streets in owner occupied building.
1 Unit Available
154 West Concord St.
154 West Concord Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,950
255 sqft
Show up with a suitcase! Fully furnished South End studio rental on upper level of brownstone condominium building in great location on W. Concord St near the corner of Tremont St.
1 Unit Available
1750 Washington St.
1750 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath South End condo available in classic brownstone. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, modern marble tiled bathroom, recessed lighting, hard wood floors.
1 Unit Available
535 Columbus Ave.
535 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
555 sqft
Available 9/1. Spacious 4th floor one bedroom / one bathroom with incredible common roof deck. Hardwood flooring and great sunlight throughout. Large living / dining room combo with a galley kitchen. Inquire for virtual tour.
1 Unit Available
98 West Concord St.
98 West Concord Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
618 sqft
This condo is defined by the pride of ownership and attention to detail! This large, one bedroom apartment has been meticulously updated and maintained.
