604 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA📍
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,723
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Crescent Beach
13 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,050
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
780 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
15 Wave Ave #6
15 Wave Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
833 sqft
**BEACHMONT 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL MAY 1ST, CENTRAL AIR, 5 MIN TO T, BEACH** - **AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**This top floor unit is drenched in sunlight, has central air, access to roof deck with Ocean view! Conveniently located in a six unit building is a
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
376 Ocean Ave #1005
376 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
376 Ocean Ave #1005 Available 09/01/20 **BREATHTAKING 1 BED 1 BATH AT 376 OCEAN AVE, 10TH FLOOR, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 2 PARKING** - **AVAIL SEPT 1ST, COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES** This 1 bed 1 bath unit located on the 10th floor at 376 Ocean
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
38 Endicott ave 2
38 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 38 Endicott Ave - Property Id: 291938 $3000 / 4br - 1200ft - Beautiful apartment near the T and the Beach Available September 1st This is your wonderful oasis near the beach. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1235 North Shore Rd. Apt. 2A
1235 North Shore Road, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
755 sqft
1235 North Shore Rd. Apt. 2A Available 07/01/20 Modern 2 bed 1 bath condo next to Wonderland T station and Revere Beach, Ocean view - Cozy and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on 2nd floor. Ocean view from balcony.
West Revere
1 Unit Available
541 Revere St
541 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
860 sqft
2br apartment in Revere - commuter dream - Property Id: 117389 A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space.
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel
West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
89 Atlantic
89 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
85 Yeamans
85 Yeamans St, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
34 Sumner St.
34 Sumner Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,695
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
641 Beach St.
641 Beach Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1368 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Hopkins St.
25 Hopkins Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom plus office 1400 sq 2nd floor apartment with a brand new kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeted bedrooms.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Kimball Ave.
172 Kimball Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020! LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEWS - REVERE BEACH - 2 Bed 2 Bath steps away from Revere Beach T Station - This unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open layout living room/kitchen - Stainless steel appliances
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott Ave.
185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2692 sqft
This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Revere, the median rent is $1,181 for a studio, $1,347 for a 1-bedroom, $1,670 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,099 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Revere, check out our monthly Revere Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Revere include West Revere, and Crescent Beach.
Some of the colleges located in the Revere area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.