Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to The Barclay, located in the heart of Boston on the first block of Commonwealth Avenue steps away from the Boston Public Garden, the Charles River esplanade, and the shops on Newbury Street. Designed by architect George Nelson and built in 1928, The Barclay offers architectural character that cannot be replicated today.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.