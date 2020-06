Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction 24hr maintenance

Beautiful luxury lofts in the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston. Located conveniently between the Financial District and Seaport District the neighborhood is emerging as one of Boston's hottest markets. The building features 5 floors of gorges lofts and a common roof deck. The main floor will have a premier new restaurant. All units feature exposed bricks and beams with soaring ceilings providing a true loft experience. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in unit washer/dryer complete this amazing new construction. Any questions please call.



Terms: One year lease