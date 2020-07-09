All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 PM

40 Boylston St

Open Now until 5:30pm
40 Boylston Street · (517) 301-6087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL UNITS AVAILABLE NOW - 9/1 ** Must meet qualifying lease term!
Location

40 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02111
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 40 Boylston St.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
An extraordinary opportunity to live on the edge of beautiful Boston Common! The residences at 40 Boylston Street offer all the style and convenience of downtown living. These sleek, modern units feature floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, fully applianced kitchens with dishwashers, disposals and microwaves, as well as central heat and air conditioning. Additional building amenities include on-site laundry facilities, package pick-up, video surveillance, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. With an ideal location at the edge of the theater district and one block from the MBTA Green and Orange lines, the residences at 40 Boylston Street offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy all that Boston has to offer! One Bedroom units starting at $2300 Two Bedroom units starting at $3400 Rent includes hot water and partial heat and air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other. Parking available nearby. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Boylston St have any available units?
40 Boylston St has 21 units available starting at $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Boylston St have?
Some of 40 Boylston St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Boylston St currently offering any rent specials?
40 Boylston St is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL UNITS AVAILABLE NOW - 9/1 ** Must meet qualifying lease term!
Is 40 Boylston St pet-friendly?
No, 40 Boylston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 40 Boylston St offer parking?
Yes, 40 Boylston St offers parking.
Does 40 Boylston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Boylston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Boylston St have a pool?
No, 40 Boylston St does not have a pool.
Does 40 Boylston St have accessible units?
No, 40 Boylston St does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Boylston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Boylston St has units with dishwashers.
