40 Boylston St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access media room

An extraordinary opportunity to live on the edge of beautiful Boston Common! The residences at 40 Boylston Street offer all the style and convenience of downtown living. These sleek, modern units feature floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, fully applianced kitchens with dishwashers, disposals and microwaves, as well as central heat and air conditioning. Additional building amenities include on-site laundry facilities, package pick-up, video surveillance, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. With an ideal location at the edge of the theater district and one block from the MBTA Green and Orange lines, the residences at 40 Boylston Street offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy all that Boston has to offer! One Bedroom units starting at $2300 Two Bedroom units starting at $3400 Rent includes hot water and partial heat and air conditioning.