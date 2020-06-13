Apartment List
/
MA
/
watertown town
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

265 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA

📍
Watertown West End
East Watertown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Watertown West End
3 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
East Watertown
9 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
East Watertown
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Court
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,350
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
845 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated August 15 at 08:58pm
$
Downtown Watertown
Contact for Availability
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Recently revamped homes with carpeting, spacious floor plans and modern kitchens. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry and free parking, among other amenities. Three blocks from Watertown Square.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
$
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
140 Arsenal St
140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
533 sqft
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613 Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1111 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
23 Maple St.
23 Maple Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bedroom apartment on Maple St in Watertown. Close to Newton Corner. Minutes away from MassPike.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
Coolidge School
319 Arlington Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1229 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
254 Main St.
254 Main Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
16 Lyons St.
16 Lyons Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Truly awesome two-level townhouse-style 4BR with two and a half baths on the Cambridge line in Watertown! Great setup for large groups with a finished basement and ample off street parking at no extra cost.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
43 cypress
43 Cypress Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
75 Elm St.
75 Elm Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1025 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
14 Saint Mary
14 Saint Marys St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
60 Howard St.
60 Howard Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Irving St.
11 Irving Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Walking distance to Watertown Sq + easy access to Cambridge, Boston, public transport. -Large Rooms with High Ceilings, new windows and hardwood floors throughout. -1st floor of a 2 family. De-Leaded. -2 bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons Ct.
17 Lyons Court, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
65 Olcott St.
65 Olcott Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease
City GuideWatertown Town
"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)

If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination.

Apartment Hunting in Watertown

A mere 19 minutes from Boston, Watertown is a gorgeous alternative when living in Boston feels like too much city. Don't expect housing to cost much less than Boston, though; Watertown real estate is not known for bargain pricing, and it is really tough to find an available apartment. That means you should start your apartment hunting as soon as possible, and be prepared to live in something small temporarily perhaps a studio apartment until your dream place opens up. The key to making a great match is all about who you know, so start putting feelers out to your network and ask friends and family to do the same. You are most likely to find the right apartment in a reasonable amount of time if you are referred by a friend (or a friend of a friend).

Watertown 'Hoods

Bemis: If you are a fan of apartment complexes, Bemis is the neighborhood for you. There are buildings with an array of apartment sizes, depending on your needs. Bemis residents tend to rely on bus transportation, which is convenient and easily accessible.

Brigham Historic District: If your goal is renting an apartment in sophisticated surroundings, you will find the Brigham Historic District right up your alley. Most of the homes were built at the end of the 19th century or early in the 20th century, and there are a variety of housing styles to choose from. Local shopping is personal and convenient with an array of corner stores.

Watertown Square (City Center): You will find the most glamor and the highest prices if you make your home in Watertown Square (City Center). There are occasional single-family rental homes available to rent, but you are more likely to find something in one of the small apartment buildings (often just three or four units). Depending on where you work, you might be able to save by ditching your car, as this neighborhood is highly walkable.

Coolidge Square: Folks who want to enjoy the best of Watertown living without spending a fortune tend to find themselves in the Coolidge Square neighborhood. There is a just-right balance of nice neighbors and surroundings, attainable without forking over big bucks.

East Watertown: If you want to live in Watertown, and you don't have the connections to get rental housing in Watertown Square, you are likely to find that East Watertown is a great choice most of the amenities without a lot of the stress. Walk down the street, and you will find lots of small apartment buildings with historical details.

West End: Rents are slightly lower, and there are more three-bedroom apartments available to rent. West End residents are very proud of their neighborhood, actively working to keep the sense of community that has characterized the area for decades.

Watertown's Many Claims to Fame

The beauty of living in Watertown is that it is well-known without being touristy--coffee shop patrons, rejoice! You wont have to elbow day-trippers out of the way when you are shopping downtown. Much of Americas early history happened right in this city. You can fill up spare time with a walk through the Mount Auburn Cemetery, or an afternoon at the Museum of America. Enjoy easy access to great restaurants and nightlife, both in Watertown and in nearby Boston. Whatever your pleasure, your Watertown pad will provide you with a great launching point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Watertown Town?
The average rent price for Watertown Town rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,640.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Watertown Town?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Watertown Town include Watertown West End, and East Watertown.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Watertown Town?
Some of the colleges located in the Watertown Town area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Watertown Town?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watertown Town from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Pet Friendly Places
Watertown Town Studio Apartments