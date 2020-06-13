265 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA

Watertown 'Hoods

Bemis: If you are a fan of apartment complexes, Bemis is the neighborhood for you. There are buildings with an array of apartment sizes, depending on your needs. Bemis residents tend to rely on bus transportation, which is convenient and easily accessible.

Brigham Historic District: If your goal is renting an apartment in sophisticated surroundings, you will find the Brigham Historic District right up your alley. Most of the homes were built at the end of the 19th century or early in the 20th century, and there are a variety of housing styles to choose from. Local shopping is personal and convenient with an array of corner stores.

Watertown Square (City Center): You will find the most glamor and the highest prices if you make your home in Watertown Square (City Center). There are occasional single-family rental homes available to rent, but you are more likely to find something in one of the small apartment buildings (often just three or four units). Depending on where you work, you might be able to save by ditching your car, as this neighborhood is highly walkable.

Coolidge Square: Folks who want to enjoy the best of Watertown living without spending a fortune tend to find themselves in the Coolidge Square neighborhood. There is a just-right balance of nice neighbors and surroundings, attainable without forking over big bucks.

East Watertown: If you want to live in Watertown, and you don't have the connections to get rental housing in Watertown Square, you are likely to find that East Watertown is a great choice most of the amenities without a lot of the stress. Walk down the street, and you will find lots of small apartment buildings with historical details.

West End: Rents are slightly lower, and there are more three-bedroom apartments available to rent. West End residents are very proud of their neighborhood, actively working to keep the sense of community that has characterized the area for decades.