265 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA📍
1 of 48
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 4
If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination.
A mere 19 minutes from Boston, Watertown is a gorgeous alternative when living in Boston feels like too much city. Don't expect housing to cost much less than Boston, though; Watertown real estate is not known for bargain pricing, and it is really tough to find an available apartment. That means you should start your apartment hunting as soon as possible, and be prepared to live in something small temporarily perhaps a studio apartment until your dream place opens up. The key to making a great match is all about who you know, so start putting feelers out to your network and ask friends and family to do the same. You are most likely to find the right apartment in a reasonable amount of time if you are referred by a friend (or a friend of a friend).
Bemis: If you are a fan of apartment complexes, Bemis is the neighborhood for you. There are buildings with an array of apartment sizes, depending on your needs. Bemis residents tend to rely on bus transportation, which is convenient and easily accessible.
Brigham Historic District: If your goal is renting an apartment in sophisticated surroundings, you will find the Brigham Historic District right up your alley. Most of the homes were built at the end of the 19th century or early in the 20th century, and there are a variety of housing styles to choose from. Local shopping is personal and convenient with an array of corner stores.
Watertown Square (City Center): You will find the most glamor and the highest prices if you make your home in Watertown Square (City Center). There are occasional single-family rental homes available to rent, but you are more likely to find something in one of the small apartment buildings (often just three or four units). Depending on where you work, you might be able to save by ditching your car, as this neighborhood is highly walkable.
Coolidge Square: Folks who want to enjoy the best of Watertown living without spending a fortune tend to find themselves in the Coolidge Square neighborhood. There is a just-right balance of nice neighbors and surroundings, attainable without forking over big bucks.
East Watertown: If you want to live in Watertown, and you don't have the connections to get rental housing in Watertown Square, you are likely to find that East Watertown is a great choice most of the amenities without a lot of the stress. Walk down the street, and you will find lots of small apartment buildings with historical details.
West End: Rents are slightly lower, and there are more three-bedroom apartments available to rent. West End residents are very proud of their neighborhood, actively working to keep the sense of community that has characterized the area for decades.
The beauty of living in Watertown is that it is well-known without being touristy--coffee shop patrons, rejoice! You wont have to elbow day-trippers out of the way when you are shopping downtown. Much of Americas early history happened right in this city. You can fill up spare time with a walk through the Mount Auburn Cemetery, or an afternoon at the Museum of America. Enjoy easy access to great restaurants and nightlife, both in Watertown and in nearby Boston. Whatever your pleasure, your Watertown pad will provide you with a great launching point.