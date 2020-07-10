Apartment List
/
MA
/
boston
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

491 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
59 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,757
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,827
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
12 Units Available
Egleston Square
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,564
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
834 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
14 Units Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,660
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
13 Units Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$3,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,489
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1149 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
208 Units Available
Columbia Point
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,310
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$3,055
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,480
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,542
1220 sqft
Luxurious apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Amenities include 24-hour concierge and gym, plus a stunning location on the beautiful Boston waterfront.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Allston
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,948
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of Allston's newest developments, 83 Gardner St. Apartments is located in the historic "Mahogany Row" truly embracing a Victorian-era charm with modernized design. 83 Gardner St.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
894 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
19 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,170
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
40 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
56 Units Available
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,161
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
55 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,238
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
18 Units Available
Back Bay
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,463
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,499
2362 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Jamaica Hills - Pond
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,290
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
36 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Mission Hill
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,401
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
79 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Boston
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,570
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,859
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1091 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
44 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,647
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
27 Units Available
Back Bay
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1226 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,539
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,163
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,239
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
8 Units Available
Allston
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.

July 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Boston rents declined significantly over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,108 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has the most expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,269; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen moderately in Boston, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,108 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Boston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoston 3 BedroomsBoston Accessible ApartmentsBoston Apartments under $1,400Boston Apartments under $1,700Boston Apartments under $1500
    Boston Apartments with BalconyBoston Apartments with GarageBoston Apartments with GymBoston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Apartments with PoolBoston Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Boston Cheap PlacesBoston Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoston Furnished ApartmentsBoston Luxury PlacesBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
    Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
    D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
    Columbia PointLower Roxbury

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Berklee College of MusicBoston University
    Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
    Emmanuel College