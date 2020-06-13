276 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA📍
Situated just three miles outside of Boston on the banks of the Charles River. Here are a few of the finer (and coarser) facts of life you’ll soon experience as a proud Cantabrigian (yes, that’s seriously what Cambridge folks call themselves).
Walkability. Cambridge is consistently ranked among the country’s most walker/biker-friendly communities. Because the city’s attractions, businesses, and residences are so densely located, it’s easy as pie to survive in Cambridge without a vehicle. Other feasible options for bumming around town include the MBTA bus system and the subway, which hauls Cantabrigians around the greater Boston area for about two bucks a pop.
Old school charm. Cambridge is one of America’s oldest and most historic cities, so it should come as no surprise that the city is dotted with historic homes loaded with character. These architectural gems are well-maintained, and vintage exteriors and fashionably modern interiors are pretty much standard fare for most Cambridge homesteads.
Culture. One cool thing about Cambridge is that the city offers a cornucopia of cultural attractions. Bookstores, museums, and galleries of all sorts line the streets.
No, we aren’t insulting you. We’re talking about the lay of the land in Cambridge, which is divided into several squares, which are basically neighborhood centers where various businesses, nighttime hotspots, and eateries are located. The good news is that whether you find your digs in the Harvard, Central, Inman, or Kendall Squares (or any of the others), you’ll be close to an assortment of businesses, housing units, and public transportation options.
If you are able to find a killer move-in special, though, you might want to pounce on it quick, because it won’t be available for long. A few other things to keep in mind before signing the dotted line:
- Scope it out. It’s possible to find some relatively cheap crash pads (for Boston’s standards, anyway) in Cambridge, and it’s not completely unheard-of to find a studio or 1BR unit for $1200 or so.
As always, best of luck, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month
Cambridge rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,298 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Boston Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Cambridge throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge
Rent growth in Cambridge has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
- Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,298 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cambridge.
- While rents in Cambridge remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Cambridge’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Cambridge renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....
Here’s how Cambridge ranks on:
Apartment List has released Cambridge’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Cambridge renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in coastal cities, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Cambridge."
Key findings in Cambridge include the following:
- Cambridge renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Cambridge were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, quality of local schools and commute time, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Cambridge renters are weather (D) and affordability (F).
- Cambridge did relatively well compared to other cities in Massachusetts, including Worcester and Springfield, which both received F grades.
- Cambridge did relatively well compared to other cities, including San Diego, CA (A-), Austin, TX (A-) and Charlotte, NC (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Lots of cool places to eat and explore." – Ellie Z.
- "A very accepting city for students or foreigners. A lot of good shops and restaurants are popping up." – Edith F.
- "We love it here! It is close to work and very dog-friendly for our fur babies. But it is too expensive and there is no way I could follow the 1/3 of income rule for rent. Even a studio apartment takes most of my income." – Alison T.
- "Cambridge is a great place to raise a family, but prices are a bit higher than average." – Aleksandra C.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.