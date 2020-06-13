276 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
East Cambridge
23 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,520
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Kendall Square
36 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,896
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,279
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
16 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,085
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Mid-Cambridge
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,890
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,415
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Cambridgeport
3 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
East Cambridge
21 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,139
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,678
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
85 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Neighborhood Nine
9 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,010
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
12 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Kendall Square
58 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,427
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
857 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
East Cambridge
70 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,984
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,389
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Cambridge
29 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,175
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1081 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Aggasiz - Harvard University
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Kendall Square
20 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cambridgeport
22 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,505
804 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cambridgeport
29 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
1237 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cambridgeport
11 Units Available
Loft 23
23 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,280
1160 sqft
In-unit laundry makes life easier, as does an ice maker and garbage disposal. Apartments located near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and across the street from the University Park Commons
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cambridgeport
23 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
North Cambridge
22 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.

Median Rent in Cambridge

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cambridge is $1,852, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,297.
Studio
$1,624
1 Bed
$1,852
2 Beds
$2,297
3+ Beds
$2,887
City GuideCambridge
Do you need a helping hand scoring your dream dwellings in the Baked Bean State? Luckily, we’re here to help. All you have to do is peruse the following light reading material, and get ready to start living the high life in Cambridge…
The Cambridge Life

Situated just three miles outside of Boston on the banks of the Charles River. Here are a few of the finer (and coarser) facts of life you’ll soon experience as a proud Cantabrigian (yes, that’s seriously what Cambridge folks call themselves).

  • Walkability. Cambridge is consistently ranked among the country’s most walker/biker-friendly communities. Because the city’s attractions, businesses, and residences are so densely located, it’s easy as pie to survive in Cambridge without a vehicle. Other feasible options for bumming around town include the MBTA bus system and the subway, which hauls Cantabrigians around the greater Boston area for about two bucks a pop.

  • Old school charm. Cambridge is one of America’s oldest and most historic cities, so it should come as no surprise that the city is dotted with historic homes loaded with character. These architectural gems are well-maintained, and vintage exteriors and fashionably modern interiors are pretty much standard fare for most Cambridge homesteads.

  • Culture. One cool thing about Cambridge is that the city offers a cornucopia of cultural attractions. Bookstores, museums, and galleries of all sorts line the streets.

A Bunch of Squares

No, we aren’t insulting you. We’re talking about the lay of the land in Cambridge, which is divided into several squares, which are basically neighborhood centers where various businesses, nighttime hotspots, and eateries are located. The good news is that whether you find your digs in the Harvard, Central, Inman, or Kendall Squares (or any of the others), you’ll be close to an assortment of businesses, housing units, and public transportation options.

Tips for Tenants

If you are able to find a killer move-in special, though, you might want to pounce on it quick, because it won’t be available for long. A few other things to keep in mind before signing the dotted line:

  • Scope it out. It’s possible to find some relatively cheap crash pads (for Boston’s standards, anyway) in Cambridge, and it’s not completely unheard-of to find a studio or 1BR unit for $1200 or so.

As always, best of luck, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,298 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Cambridge throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    Rent growth in Cambridge has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,298 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cambridge.
    • While rents in Cambridge remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Cambridge’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Cambridge renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Cambridge Renter Survey

    Here’s how Cambridge ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    D
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Cambridge’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Cambridge renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in coastal cities, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Cambridge."

    Key findings in Cambridge include the following:

    • Cambridge renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Cambridge were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, quality of local schools and commute time, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Cambridge renters are weather (D) and affordability (F).
    • Cambridge did relatively well compared to other cities in Massachusetts, including Worcester and Springfield, which both received F grades.
    • Cambridge did relatively well compared to other cities, including San Diego, CA (A-), Austin, TX (A-) and Charlotte, NC (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Lots of cool places to eat and explore." – Ellie Z.
    • "A very accepting city for students or foreigners. A lot of good shops and restaurants are popping up." – Edith F.
    • "We love it here! It is close to work and very dog-friendly for our fur babies. But it is too expensive and there is no way I could follow the 1/3 of income rule for rent. Even a studio apartment takes most of my income." – Alison T.
    • "Cambridge is a great place to raise a family, but prices are a bit higher than average." – Aleksandra C.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Cambridge?
    In Cambridge, the median rent is $1,624 for a studio, $1,852 for a 1-bedroom, $2,297 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,887 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cambridge, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Cambridge?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Cambridge include North Cambridge, East Cambridge, Cambridgeport, Neighborhood Nine, and Mid Cambridge.
    How pet-friendly is Cambridge?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Cambridge received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Cambridge?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Cambridge received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Cambridge?
    Cambridge renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Cambridge did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Cambridge?
    Cambridge renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Cambridge did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Cambridge?
    Some of the colleges located in the Cambridge area include Hult International Business School, Harvard University, Lesley University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Rhode Island College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Cambridge?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cambridge from include Boston, Quincy, Lowell, Worcester, and Providence.

