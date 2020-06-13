Apartment List
/
MA
/
somerville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

196 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA

📍
Spring Hill
Powder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
27 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,165
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Hill
3 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,945
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Powder House
8 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,415
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winter Hill
2 Units Available
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,850
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting in Winter Hill, this building was built in the 1930s and offers a wide selection of amenities, including hardwood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Magoun Square
1 Unit Available
1 Nashua St 1
1 Nashua Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Brand New Magoun Sq 1BR - PETS OK - JULY 1ST! - Property Id: 267527 Virtual Tour: Can send apartment video via email upon request Asking First ($2500), Security ($2500), + agent fee ($2500) due up front.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
27 Durham St
27 Durham Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
Available 09/01/20 Avail 9/1- 1/2 fee only Spacious, top floor 3BR with exceptional natural light, private porch, laundry in UNIT, and dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
248 Cedar St 3
248 Cedar St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1250 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 ===> walk to DAVIS SQ <=== 2 Porches - Property Id: 300576 Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request! Entire 3rd floor of a 3 family house 15 Minute walk to PORTER SQ 15 Minute walk to DAVIS SQ Large

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Pembroke St Unit 2
30 Pembroke St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful this ultra modern 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the second and third floor in a two family house located in East Somerville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
124 Pearl St
124 Pearl Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
Brand new construction 2 bedroom unit available June 1st. Unit features stainless steel appliances, HVAC, gas heat and so much more. Located in close proximity to Sullivan Square, Assembly Row, Encore Casino and several other amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Davis Square
1 Unit Available
25 Jay St
25 Jay Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 ===> IN DAVIS SQ! <=== Porch/Yard/Laundry - Property Id: 294931 Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request! Entire 1st floor of a 3 family house Large kitchen Big Bedrooms Yard/Patio Private Porch Laundry in

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
187 Tremont St 2
187 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Somerville nr Inman: charming 1 br, yard, parking - Property Id: 244280 Somerville near Harvard, MIT, GSD, Union and Inman Squares and red line at Central: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, eat-in kitchen, large yard, optional 2 car

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
8 Gilson Ter 2
8 Gilson Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
14 Murdock St 2-5
14 Murdock St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2-5 Available 09/01/20 Renovated w/parking near Davis Square! - Property Id: 290850 - EASY WALK TO DAVIS SQUARE!!!! -Renovated Building - Heat, Hot Water and 1 off street parking included - Available 9/1 -A/C-Dishwasher-Disposal-Granite

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
18 Linden St.
18 Linden Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Somerville 3 Bedroom - Close to Union Sq - AVAILABLE 6/1/20! Remodeled 3 bedroom unit on 2nd floor of a two family home. Eat-in kitchen, Living room, good size bedrooms, 2 bedrooms on the 3rd level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
206 Holland Street
206 Holland Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
1300 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
98 Moreland Street
98 Moreland Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 Space and value! Well kept, recently renovated 2BR close to 93, Magoun, and Sullivan. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, central AC, spacious layout, and coin-op laundry in building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Hancock Street
35 Hancock Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 This one wont last long! Spacious 3BR with nice hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, FREE laundry in basement, and only 1/3 mile to Porter Sq Red Line! All bedrooms are large with closets and unit gets great natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
17 Dow Street
17 Dow Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1200 sqft
Spacious modern 3BR unit with two HUGE bedrooms and one medium sized. Nice back porch and yard. Laundry in building VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t9cFjik68oQ Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
19 Cherry Street
19 Cherry Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Available 07/01/20 Available July.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
376 Washington St.
376 Washington Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
20 Sterling St
20 Sterling Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1800 sqft
High end 4 bed 2 bath condo available July 1st. The condo consists of the second and third floor of a two family house. The third floor has the master suite with a sun filled bedroom, master bath, closets with custom built ins, and in suite laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
69 Prichard Avenue
69 Prichard Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
900 sqft
69 Prichard Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.

Median Rent in Somerville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Somerville is $1,778, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,205.
Studio
$1,558
1 Bed
$1,778
2 Beds
$2,205
3+ Beds
$2,771
City GuideSomerville
"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")

Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.

Having trouble with Craigslist Somerville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Somerville

This urban community is one that attracts a wide range of people. The charming architecture and the proximity to the various larger cities in the area, including Cambridge and Everett, make it a desirable place to look for an apartment for rent. This younger community is also home to a wide range of college students, as well as young professionals. So really, no matter who you are, there is a place for you here -- unless you are a zombie or something. But, seriously, this area has a great mix of people. Heck, even Dirty Dan McBride from Sha Na Na once lived here. If you don't know who that is, you must be a yungin.

Renting in Somerville

With 62 percent of the city's residences being rentals, there is no doubt you will find a place to call home here at some point. However, the city has a low unoccupied rate, at just four percent. This makes it more challenging to find high end apartments. You will need to have a high level of income and good credit to find the best apartments for rent. Keep in mind, you are competing with college students for these apartments, so if you are out of college, you have a leg up on a lot of the competition. Sorry all you college kids out there; it's just the way it is. Most landlords in this area would prefer almost anyone over a college student. So, if you're in college and looking for a place to rent, be prepared to use your smart brain to do some fast talking and convince the landlord that you are extra responsible. Having good references will help you to secure the property you want to have.

Neighborhoods in Somerville

Somerville has a lot of old buildings, but it also has some very nice community neighborhoods with various amenities throughout them. The following are some of the largest neighborhoods in the area.

Broadway: Located in the near heart of the city, Broadway is home to Tufts University Educational Center and Hodgkins Curtin Park. Overall, this is a densely populated region. There are plenty of townhomes, condos and apartments for rent in this region. If you're interested in renting a single family house, you will have to search long and hard, because although one pops up for rent from time to time, it doesn't happen often. Most single family houses in this area are owner occupied.

West Somerville: West Somerville is another densely populated neighborhood. Here you will find a variety of homes and commercial establishments. Towards the north is Minuteman Trail Extension. You will find most of the commercial businesses along Highland Avenue and Elm Street. With a wide range of historic buildings, this area is a popular area for those who are looking for charming townhomes and remodeled lofts for rent. Many of the houses are on the smaller side.

Alewife Brook: In this area, which lies right to the west of Dilboy Stadium, you will find the Dilboy Field Pool and the North Street Playground. You will find mostly single family homes sitting on large lots in this area. Many of the streets here are one-way, which can get frustrating at times. Miss your turn and you will have to drive in circles to try and get back to your intended destination. At least you can always use the one-way streets as an excuse for being late to work.

Tufts: This area is most well known for Tufts University, which is located just to the northeast of this community. Ellis Oval is a larger subdivision area that is established here, too. The Voute Tennis Courts are towards the north. Some larger homes are in this area, but historic charm is found on nearly every building you will find in this region. A few other attractions here include Fletcher Field, Triangle Park and Kraft Field. As you can tell, this area is definitely an outstanding region with all of the parks, soccer fields and baseball diamonds throughout it.

Boston Avenue: This area of Somerville is home to Powder House Square, a larger square dominating the region with small artisan shops, coffee houses and a few business offices. The Morrison House Bed and Breakfast is located here. This area is well known for its historic charm (again, it is all those old buildings that make this community so special.) The homes for rent here include some apartments, a few lofts and townhomes. Overall, this area is well established and easy to walk through if you want to navigate the region by foot.

Union Square: Union Square is known for its history, but it is also an ideal residential area. A variety of locations here are worth a visit, including the Veterans Memorial Park and Market Basket, a traditional shopping center. This is a central location in the city, but there are only a handful of subdivisions here. In these, most of the households are single family homes, though you will find a duplex or two for rent in this region. And, it is pet friendly. Nunziato Field Dog Park is located towards the western portion of this community. Yay for Fido.

Holland: When you move towards the Holland area, homes become slightly larger and the area becomes much more residentially focused, rather than focused on commercial businesses and squares. Home lots are on the smaller side here, but that is more common than not no matter where you go in Somerville.

Washington Street: Also known as Ward 2, this community region is just off Beacon Street. It is a small area without a lot of commercial aspects to it at all. You will find Concord Square in this area. Lincoln Park (the neighborhood, not the band) is nearly the center of this neighborhood. What's nice is that it is a very walk friendly area with mostly single family homes, condos, townhomes and apartments for rent. You will find many one way streets, which seems to cut down on traffic congestion some. At least that's what the city planners tell us.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Somerville?
In Somerville, the median rent is $1,558 for a studio, $1,778 for a 1-bedroom, $2,205 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,771 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Somerville, check out our monthly Somerville Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Somerville?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Somerville include Spring Hill, Powder House, Winter Hill, and Mystic River.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Somerville?
Some of the colleges located in the Somerville area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Somerville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Somerville from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments