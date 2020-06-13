196 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA

Neighborhoods in Somerville

Somerville has a lot of old buildings, but it also has some very nice community neighborhoods with various amenities throughout them. The following are some of the largest neighborhoods in the area.

Broadway: Located in the near heart of the city, Broadway is home to Tufts University Educational Center and Hodgkins Curtin Park. Overall, this is a densely populated region. There are plenty of townhomes, condos and apartments for rent in this region. If you're interested in renting a single family house, you will have to search long and hard, because although one pops up for rent from time to time, it doesn't happen often. Most single family houses in this area are owner occupied.

West Somerville: West Somerville is another densely populated neighborhood. Here you will find a variety of homes and commercial establishments. Towards the north is Minuteman Trail Extension. You will find most of the commercial businesses along Highland Avenue and Elm Street. With a wide range of historic buildings, this area is a popular area for those who are looking for charming townhomes and remodeled lofts for rent. Many of the houses are on the smaller side.

Alewife Brook: In this area, which lies right to the west of Dilboy Stadium, you will find the Dilboy Field Pool and the North Street Playground. You will find mostly single family homes sitting on large lots in this area. Many of the streets here are one-way, which can get frustrating at times. Miss your turn and you will have to drive in circles to try and get back to your intended destination. At least you can always use the one-way streets as an excuse for being late to work.

Tufts: This area is most well known for Tufts University, which is located just to the northeast of this community. Ellis Oval is a larger subdivision area that is established here, too. The Voute Tennis Courts are towards the north. Some larger homes are in this area, but historic charm is found on nearly every building you will find in this region. A few other attractions here include Fletcher Field, Triangle Park and Kraft Field. As you can tell, this area is definitely an outstanding region with all of the parks, soccer fields and baseball diamonds throughout it.

Boston Avenue: This area of Somerville is home to Powder House Square, a larger square dominating the region with small artisan shops, coffee houses and a few business offices. The Morrison House Bed and Breakfast is located here. This area is well known for its historic charm (again, it is all those old buildings that make this community so special.) The homes for rent here include some apartments, a few lofts and townhomes. Overall, this area is well established and easy to walk through if you want to navigate the region by foot.

Union Square: Union Square is known for its history, but it is also an ideal residential area. A variety of locations here are worth a visit, including the Veterans Memorial Park and Market Basket, a traditional shopping center. This is a central location in the city, but there are only a handful of subdivisions here. In these, most of the households are single family homes, though you will find a duplex or two for rent in this region. And, it is pet friendly. Nunziato Field Dog Park is located towards the western portion of this community. Yay for Fido.

Holland: When you move towards the Holland area, homes become slightly larger and the area becomes much more residentially focused, rather than focused on commercial businesses and squares. Home lots are on the smaller side here, but that is more common than not no matter where you go in Somerville.

Washington Street: Also known as Ward 2, this community region is just off Beacon Street. It is a small area without a lot of commercial aspects to it at all. You will find Concord Square in this area. Lincoln Park (the neighborhood, not the band) is nearly the center of this neighborhood. What's nice is that it is a very walk friendly area with mostly single family homes, condos, townhomes and apartments for rent. You will find many one way streets, which seems to cut down on traffic congestion some. At least that's what the city planners tell us.