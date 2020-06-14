421 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
15 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
775 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Columbia Point
44 Units Available
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,122
682 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Downtown Boston
54 Units Available
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,970
803 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
16 Units Available
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,556
721 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,537
714 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Chinatown - Leather District
57 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,432
742 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Medford Street - The Neck
35 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
665 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
79 Units Available
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,318
734 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
Allston
16 Units Available
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Columbia Point
215 Units Available
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,398
806 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
65 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,681
650 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Boston
33 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,851
717 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
23 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,836
743 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Back Bay
27 Units Available
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,728
780 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:45am
$
Lower Roxbury
7 Units Available
150 Camden
150 Camden Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
779 sqft
Luxury new construction, located in the heart of Boston's historic South End- Camden Street Apartments, 150 offers modern living and premium access to all that Boston has to offer; close transit access, countless restaurants and shops, with a
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mission Hill
58 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,487
771 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Commonwealth
Contact for Availability
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Welcome Home to 26 Allston Street!

June 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Boston rents declined moderately over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,119 for a two-bedroom. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen slightly in Boston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,119 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Boston.
    • While rents in Boston fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

