Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym bike storage internet access accessible elevator garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog grooming area internet cafe package receiving smoke-free community

Avalon North Station is located in downtown Boston and offers brand new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes that feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious closets, and in-home washer and dryer. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, rooftop terrace with views of the downtown skyline and Boston Harbor, bike storage, pet spa, and resident lounge with WiFi. Avalon North Station is a pet friendly community conveniently located with direct access to the North Station commuter rail (Orange Line T and Green Line T).