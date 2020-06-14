819 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with hardwood floors

"Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people." (-John Krasinski).

Boston is on the A-list of American History, the site of seminal showdowns in the revolutionary and evolutionary charge for American independence. Go ahead, ask any Bostonian, they'll tell you. After they spend the first 45 minutes talking about the Red Sox. Beantown, as it is called by so many (not one of them a local) is small by world-class standards, but titanic in offerings. Of course one could get by on clam chowder (cream based - mention the other kind and you'll start a fight) and lobster rolls seven days a week, but the restaurant scene is kaleidoscopically magical. The Boston Symphony, The Pops, the Theatre District, the beach, the sports, and the sites are all in remarkably manageable, compact reach. You’ve made a good choice with Boston, let’s get you into an apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more