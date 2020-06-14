Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

819 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North End
28 Units Available
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,395
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1117 sqft
Ideally located in Boston's famed West End, these apartment homes feature luxury finishes, full-size washers and dryers, an indoor sports court, and a residents lounge. The pet-friendly apartments are surrounded by trails and parks.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Roxbury Center
36 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Chinatown - Leather District
57 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,432
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,468
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
79 Units Available
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,408
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,318
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,747
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mission Hill
58 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,436
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Allston
16 Units Available
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Columbia Point
215 Units Available
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,976
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,398
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
65 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,232
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,681
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Boston
33 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,638
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,851
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,043
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
D Street - West Broadway
254 Units Available
Ora
899 Congress St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,665
1097 sqft
With open-concept floor plans, lofted ceilings, and oversized windows throughout, Ora provides the context; for a vibrant life, all yours to call home. Take advantage of our amenities, typically found in world-class hotels.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
23 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,048
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,787
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,836
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,162
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
9 Units Available
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,310
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Back Bay
27 Units Available
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,499
2362 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Telegraph Hill
2 Units Available
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,080
1060 sqft
High-rise apartments with window coverings and spacious floor plans. Residents get access to a gym, courtyard and business center. Easy access to I-93 and The "T." Near Joe Moakley Park.
1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
St. Elizabeth's
4 Units Available
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Oak Square
2 Units Available
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
$
South End
12 Units Available
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,725
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1164 sqft
Constructed in 2009 and boasting a desirable South End location close to Boston Medical Center, the Boston University medical campus, and Route 93, the residences at 601 Albany Street offer the very best in city living.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
St. Elizabeth's
42 Units Available
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
280 Units Available
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Allston
Contact for Availability
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
820 sqft
Welcome Home to [Property Name]!
City Guide for Boston, MA

"Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people." (-John Krasinski).

Boston is on the A-list of American History, the site of seminal showdowns in the revolutionary and evolutionary charge for American independence. Go ahead, ask any Bostonian, they'll tell you. After they spend the first 45 minutes talking about the Red Sox. Beantown, as it is called by so many (not one of them a local) is small by world-class standards, but titanic in offerings. Of course one could get by on clam chowder (cream based - mention the other kind and you'll start a fight) and lobster rolls seven days a week, but the restaurant scene is kaleidoscopically magical. The Boston Symphony, The Pops, the Theatre District, the beach, the sports, and the sites are all in remarkably manageable, compact reach. You’ve made a good choice with Boston, let’s get you into an apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boston, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

