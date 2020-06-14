819 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with hardwood floors
"Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people." (-John Krasinski).
Boston is on the A-list of American History, the site of seminal showdowns in the revolutionary and evolutionary charge for American independence. Go ahead, ask any Bostonian, they'll tell you. After they spend the first 45 minutes talking about the Red Sox. Beantown, as it is called by so many (not one of them a local) is small by world-class standards, but titanic in offerings. Of course one could get by on clam chowder (cream based - mention the other kind and you'll start a fight) and lobster rolls seven days a week, but the restaurant scene is kaleidoscopically magical. The Boston Symphony, The Pops, the Theatre District, the beach, the sports, and the sites are all in remarkably manageable, compact reach. You’ve made a good choice with Boston, let’s get you into an apartment.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.