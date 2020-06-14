Apartment List
MA
/
boston
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with garage

Boston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Mission Hill
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Boston
60 Units Available
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,555
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,814
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1109 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Boston
63 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,190
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Back Bay
33 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,196
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1304 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Back Bay
36 Units Available
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,700
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,502
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,885
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Back Bay
21 Units Available
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,680
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,115
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1224 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Chinatown - Leather District
57 Units Available
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,432
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,468
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Medford Street - The Neck
35 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
D Street - West Broadway
80 Units Available
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,408
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,318
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,747
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Mission Hill
58 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,436
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Columbia Point
215 Units Available
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,976
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,398
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
D Street - West Broadway
25 Units Available
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,352
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,168
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,849
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
65 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,232
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,681
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Boston
33 Units Available
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,638
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,851
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,043
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
D Street - West Broadway
254 Units Available
Ora
899 Congress St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,665
1097 sqft
With open-concept floor plans, lofted ceilings, and oversized windows throughout, Ora provides the context; for a vibrant life, all yours to call home. Take advantage of our amenities, typically found in world-class hotels.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
23 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,048
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,787
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,836
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,162
1095 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
D Street - West Broadway
9 Units Available
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,310
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Back Bay
27 Units Available
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,499
2362 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
South End
56 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,123
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
City Guide for Boston, MA

"Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people." (-John Krasinski).

Boston is on the A-list of American History, the site of seminal showdowns in the revolutionary and evolutionary charge for American independence. Go ahead, ask any Bostonian, they'll tell you. After they spend the first 45 minutes talking about the Red Sox. Beantown, as it is called by so many (not one of them a local) is small by world-class standards, but titanic in offerings. Of course one could get by on clam chowder (cream based - mention the other kind and you'll start a fight) and lobster rolls seven days a week, but the restaurant scene is kaleidoscopically magical. The Boston Symphony, The Pops, the Theatre District, the beach, the sports, and the sites are all in remarkably manageable, compact reach. You’ve made a good choice with Boston, let’s get you into an apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Boston, MA

Boston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

