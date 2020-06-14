151 Apartments for rent in Boston, MA with garage
"Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people." (-John Krasinski).
Boston is on the A-list of American History, the site of seminal showdowns in the revolutionary and evolutionary charge for American independence. Go ahead, ask any Bostonian, they'll tell you. After they spend the first 45 minutes talking about the Red Sox. Beantown, as it is called by so many (not one of them a local) is small by world-class standards, but titanic in offerings. Of course one could get by on clam chowder (cream based - mention the other kind and you'll start a fight) and lobster rolls seven days a week, but the restaurant scene is kaleidoscopically magical. The Boston Symphony, The Pops, the Theatre District, the beach, the sports, and the sites are all in remarkably manageable, compact reach. You’ve made a good choice with Boston, let’s get you into an apartment.
Boston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.