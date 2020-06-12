Apartment List
149 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

Downtown Boston
45 Units Available
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1148 sqft
Ideally situated apartments in historic district. Excellent links to the rest of Boston. Parking and car charging available. Units feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets, balconies and fireplaces. Rooftop swimming pool and round-the-clock concierge service.
South End
144 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
D Street - West Broadway
79 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,467
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Back Bay
43 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1025 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Chinatown - Leather District
36 Units Available
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
West End
44 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
West End
35 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Downtown Boston
13 Units Available
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1000 sqft
An elegant newly renovated community with views of the Boston Harbor. On-site fitness center, package service, concierge, and Tiki Rock. Apartments feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer.
Downtown Boston
64 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Downtown Boston
63 Units Available
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1109 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
Back Bay
37 Units Available
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$6,078
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Back Bay
30 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1304 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Back Bay
20 Units Available
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1224 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
D Street - West Broadway
50 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
D Street - West Broadway
13 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Columbia Point
47 Units Available
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Columbia Point
130 Units Available
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
Easy access to I-90 and I-93. Walking distance to JFK Redline T Stop and Carson Beach. Amenities include two swimming pools, gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup and patio.
North End
77 Units Available
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1126 sqft
Discover new luxury apartments in East Boston. It doesn’t matter where you started. What matters is where you go from there. Let your heart be your compass, for it points east. A new horizon. Where discovery lies around every corner.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
59 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Back Bay
27 Units Available
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,803
1182 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Allston
29 Units Available
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,596
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Downtown Boston
61 Units Available
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,709
1245 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
280 Units Available
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Boston rents declined moderately over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,119 for a two-bedroom. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen slightly in Boston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,119 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Boston.
    • While rents in Boston fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

