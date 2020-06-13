Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

115 Cheap Apartments for rent in Boston, MA

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Allston
16 Units Available
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
St. Elizabeth's
42 Units Available
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
St. Elizabeth's
5 Units Available
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
Coolidge Corner
127 Units Available
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
$
West Roxbury Center
10 Units Available
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
Commonwealth
24 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
22 Wabon St.
22 Wabon Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
My name is Gil Miranda and I am looking for 3 additional professional roommates.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Mission Hill
1 Unit Available
58 South Huntington Ave.
58 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
400 sqft
Great Location! Great Price! E Line Right Out Front! Heat and Hot Water Included. Spacious and Well Maintained One Bedroom Apartment. Will NOT Hang around. Call now. Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1126 Commonwealth Ave.
1126 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy basement studio located on Comm Ave in Packards Corner. Unit has good living space with a breakfast bar separating living area and kitchen Big bathroom Good closet space Heat and hot water included Cat ok Student Ok NO FEE Terms: One year lease

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
1725 Comm.Ave
1725 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
763 Truman Pkwy.
763 Truman Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
1 Unit Available
4 Saint Mark St.
4 Saint Mark Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
Available 7/1 Ground Level One Bed in Beautiful Bldg next to to Forest Hills T Station on South St. Carpet, Heat and Hot Water included, Laundry on site and parking available for $145. per month off street.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
294 Chestnut Hill Ave.
294 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
1607 commonwealth Ave.
1607 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 9/1/2020 _ Spacious and Bright Studio on the 1st Floor, of a secure building with intercom, located at the corner of Commonwealth Ave and Washington Str.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Allston
1 Unit Available
31 Gardner St.
31 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
264 Market St.
264 Market Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1000 sqft
This Brighton 1 bedroom apartment features fully applianced kitchen. Tenant pays electric, landlord pays for cold water and trash - laundry is located right off the unit. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants in Brighton Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1942 Commonwealth Ave.
1942 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove area with a door! Pets are negotiable here, the apartment is located right near the C, D and E and B line! This unit has been renovated not too long ago, includes an open living room/kitchen

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1838 Commonwealth Ave.
1838 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1197 Commonwealth Ave.
1197 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,640
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1116 Commonwealth Ave.
1116 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,610
10 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Allston
1 Unit Available
47 Linden St.
47 Linden Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,675
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
27 Beechcroft St.
27 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
This beautiful 2nd floor one bed apt is very close to Oak Square. It has nice hardwood floors, a large eat-in-kitchen with new dishwasher & a large living room and bedroom. One off street parking space included.

June 2020 Boston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boston Rent Report. Boston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Boston rents declined moderately over the past month

Boston rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Boston stand at $1,709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,119 for a two-bedroom. Boston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Boston over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Boston

    As rents have fallen slightly in Boston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Boston is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Boston's median two-bedroom rent of $2,119 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Boston.
    • While rents in Boston fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Boston than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Boston is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

