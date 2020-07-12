/
fenway kenmore audubon circle longwood
110 Apartments for rent in Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood, Boston, MA
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$3,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,489
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1149 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
894 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1270 sqft
Located one block from the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street at the crossroads of the Back Bay and Fenway neighborhoods, the residences at MBH apartments are perfectly situated between two of the most desirable and dynamic
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
61 Hemenway Street
61 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1600 sqft
4 Available 09/01/20 Back Bay/Symphony Area... Hemenway St... Great location minutes to several T Stations, Whole Foods Market, parks, museums and Newbury St.
59 Hemenway Street
59 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
5 Available 09/01/20 Back Bay/Symphony Area... Hemenway Street...
51 Queensberry St 10
51 Queensberry St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
500 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Updated Luxury One Bed - Fenway - Property Id: 314682 No broker's fee - this updated one bedroom unit offers great amenities and clean finishes at an affordable price in the heart of the Fenway region.
100 Queensberry St 12
100 Queensberry St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
450 sqft
Unit 12 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Fenway One Bedroom - Property Id: 314673 No broker's fees - This spacious one bedroom unit features square rooms, a very sensible floorplan, and an updated kitchen.
55 Park Drive
55 Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,545
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 1 BR Split w/Hardwood Floors, Modern Kitchen & Bathroom, Lots of Closet Space, Hot Water Incl., Laundry in Building student Ok. This Park Drive building is in the heart of the Fenway and Kenmore Area.
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3
7 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available! Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location! Right around the corner form the C and D lines.
100 Monmouth St 315
100 Monmouth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Unit 315 Available 08/01/20 1200 Sqft 2 bed/2bath - Property Id: 306533 Large 2 bed/2 bath located in St. Mary's neighborhood, right between Coolidge Corner and Fenway.
27 Park Dr Apt 12
27 Park Dr, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Great price for a real one bed on Park Drive available 7/1. Heat and hot water included, laundry in building. Close to Longwood Medical, Fenway Park, Back Bay, and plenty of restaurants and shops. Building is along a quiet pretty park. (RLNE5874717)
108 Peterborough St Apt 5AA
108 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5A Available 09/01/20 Beautiful renovated and modern apartment with a large living room space great for entertaining! This unit is front-facing and has shining hardwood floors throughout and a renovated kitchen and bathroom.
38 Clearway St Apt 9
38 Clearway Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
beautiful 2 bed on Clearway. Rent includes hot water and washer and dryer in unit! Student Friendly! Available for June 1st! Call today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796162)
120 Peterborough St # 66
120 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,675
600 sqft
Great real 1 bed, updated kitchen and bath, includes heat and hot water. Rowhouse on tree lined street around the corner from the Shaw's supermarket in Fenway (RLNE5684756)
56 Clearway St Apt 8
56 Clearway Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
NO BROKER FEE!!!! Awesome 3 Bed 1 Bath unit in a Prime Back Bay location.
51 Queensberry St Apt 14
51 Queensberry Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Rare opportunity to get into an affordable AND spacious studio right in the heart of Fenway. $1675?? You read correctly, this is the best deal there is folks. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout, and includes heat and hot water in the rent.
38 Hemenway St Apt 18
38 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 What an awesome studio! Spacious layout with hardwood floors throughout and bay windows. Modern kitchen, lots of closet space too. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and laundry facilities are in the building.
856 Beacon St
856 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,695
Furnished studio with bed, desk, chair. Has kitchen, bathroom. Located near Colleges, Hospitals Near Boston University, Longwood Medical area. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5081365)
32 Westland Ave # C6
32 Westland Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Great one bedroom apartment, professionally managed, with heat and hot water included. Laundry on site.
46 Westland Ave Apt 10
46 Westland Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Great studio apartment, professionally managed, with heat and hot water included. Laundry on site.
11 Tetlow St # 101
11 Tetlow Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Available 09/01/20 Great 2 bedroom apartment (One Bed Split - 1 bedroom with living room or 2 bedroom with no living room), professionally managed, with ELECTRICITY, HEAT AND HOT WATER. Laundry on site.
32 Westland Ave # 204
32 Westland Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Great 1 Bedroom apartment, professionally managed, with heat and hot water included. Laundry on site.
137 Park Dr # 101
137 Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,800
Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE Great studio apartment, professionally managed, with heat and hot water included. Laundry on site.
